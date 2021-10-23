Group vows to fight Valpo referendum, sue over mask mandate

“Once people get in the privacy of a voting booth, we think that people are going to speak very clearly,” she said.

“We are going to hold rallies. We are going door to door. We are not going to remain silent,” Pals said. “We are going to educate people and let them know you do not deserve more of our money when you treat our children this way.”

Superintendent Jim McCall said requiring masks in the schools has meant more than 240 students have been able to remain in school instead of being quarantined. “Two hundred forty students is a very significant number in the last five to six weeks,” he said.

This week, with nine students testing positive for COVID-19, 27 students they came into contact with remained in school because of the mask policy.

In-person learning is “the best education,” he said.

Kara Baltz told the board that the Parents for Freedom group is soliciting donations for a lawsuit.

Some lawsuits have been filed against “tyrannical unconstitutional mandates” that including requiring children to wear masks, Baltz said.