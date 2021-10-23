Group vows to fight Valpo referendum, sue over mask mandate

VALPARAISO — A group of parents is vowing to campaign against the Valparaiso school referendum next year.
Porter County Parents for Freedom also is raising money to sue the Valparaiso School Board over its mandatory mask policy.
“We are officially launching a campaign to encourage voters to vote against the renewal of the referendum in November of 2022,” Stephanie Pals told the board at its 7 a.m. Thursday meeting.
Several members of the Parents for Freedom group attended to object to the mandatory use of masks in Valparaiso schools.
In 2015, the referendum to increase property taxes to support teacher salaries, technology and mental health workers for children passed by a 2-1 margin. “It was an easy choice with bipartisan support,” Pals reminded the board.
“Now it’s 2021 you have a large majority of people in this community that no longer trust you,” she said. “Our country is in political turmoil, and many are fearful of the future. We’re also on the verge of a giant recession. Food, gas and our basic necessities are going to be at an all-time high.”
“Families are going to struggle even more than they’re struggling now,” she said.
“How can families afford to renew this?” Pals asked.
“Once people get in the privacy of a voting booth, we think that people are going to speak very clearly,” she said.
“We are going to hold rallies. We are going door to door. We are not going to remain silent,” Pals said. “We are going to educate people and let them know you do not deserve more of our money when you treat our children this way.”
Superintendent Jim McCall said requiring masks in the schools has meant more than 240 students have been able to remain in school instead of being quarantined. “Two hundred forty students is a very significant number in the last five to six weeks,” he said.
This week, with nine students testing positive for COVID-19, 27 students they came into contact with remained in school because of the mask policy.
In-person learning is “the best education,” he said.
Kara Baltz told the board that the Parents for Freedom group is soliciting donations for a lawsuit.
Some lawsuits have been filed against “tyrannical unconstitutional mandates” that including requiring children to wear masks, Baltz said.
Michael Mirochna thanked the board for following the recommendation of Dr. Maria Stamp, Porter County’s health officer, and requiring masks. Following the advice of medical professionals would be helpful, he said.
“A lot of people are alive who have had COVID who have had issues, he said.
Erika Watkins, who was appointed to the School Board this year by the Center Township Board, asked for patience as she takes time to think about her response before answering emails from the public. “I’m interested in what people think and what they feel,” she said.
