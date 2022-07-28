 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Groups host back-to-school giveaway

MERRILLVILLE — About 150 children went home with free backpacks loaded with school supplies during a community event Saturday at Hidden Lake Park in Merrillville.

Merrillville Pop Warner hosted the program, and participants also received a free meal as hamburgers, hot dogs and chips were served there.

The event was sponsored by Lerner and Rowe, the Merrillville Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 168, Merrillville Fire Department, Lake County Police Department, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Merrillville Town Councilman Jeff Minchuk.

