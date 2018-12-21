It’s known as “the house that love built,” and with the holidays here, it’s sharing that love.

Sensible approach

With Christmas upon us, Sherri Christopher, executive director of Guardians of the Green Mile, has some tips about adopting a pet.

“Animals are not presents.” Holidays are a stressful time and the rate of owner surrenders of holiday “gift” dogs is very high, “So if you tell us it’s a present, we wait until after Christmas. We truly want quality of life for our fostered dogs.”

To keep shelter populations low:

• Take a stray to a shelter, where an owner will look first.

• Spay and neuter your pet(s). Female puppies should be at least 10 weeks old to prevent incontinence. If cost is an issue, visit Spay-Neuter Services of Indiana at www.spayneuterservices.org to learn how to get a dog or cat spayed or neutered for $20. SNSI benefits from Indiana Pet Friendly license plate fees.

• Microchip your pet(s)