Gun violence can destroy electrifying moments at local festivals, parades

Percy Jackson, like most Region residents, remembers when attending a summer festival or holiday parade didn't involve looming thoughts of potential gun violence or mass shootings.

“There used to be a time when you could pack your lunch, grab a blanket and lay in the park,” said Jackson, a resident of Merrillville. “You can do it now, but not feel safe.”

Festivals and parades should be exhilarating experiences during the summer, giving families and friends opportunities to spend quality time together, eating elephant ears, drinking freshly squeezed lemonade and escaping life's troubles.

"The main concern I have is the gunfire; it's ridiculous," said Jackson, who fondly recalls attending Concert in the Park at Gleason Park in Gary with his wife, Cheryl, in the 1970s.

The recent July Fourth parade in Highland Park, Illinois, left seven people dead and dozens wounded after Robert E. Crimo III allegedly used a Smith & Wesson M&P15 semi-automatic rifle to turn a traditional spectacle into a national tragedy.

“I really don’t think there’s much we can do except try to regulate some of these people carrying guns around that shouldn’t have them to begin with,” said Suellen Tauber, of Highland. “We can’t just say we won’t attend these events. This has to come to the state government and what they’re doing to prevent crazy people from getting guns, especially automatic weapons.”

Tauber, who attends Highland’s Fourth of July parade and festival each year, said state lawmakers should be concerned about the safety of local residents more than gun owners.

“An outdoor event isn’t roped off. ... How can you prevent someone from just walking up to people with their guns?” she said. “The government lets gun owners have full control over what they do, and it’s just not right in my opinion.”

Jessica Peterson Rogers, a Merrillville resident, used to participate in local Fourth of July parades when her children, Eugene and Kristyn, were members of Merrillville High School’s Band of Pirates.

“Nowhere is safe. You never know when something can happen,” Peterson Rogers said. “Seeing those band kids in the parade running and screaming for their lives ... just didn’t sit right with me.”

Public safety authorities in Northwest Indiana are creating a Special Events Emergency Action Plan to prepare for potential active shooter situations at public events.

David Bagnall, manager of the Porter County Fair, said plans continue to be in effect to prevent altercations by stationing local sheriff's department personnel on the fairgrounds and up to 50 off-duty police officers at any given time.

Porter County law enforcement also has metal detectors in certain areas and K-9 police units trained to sniff out firearms. Bagnall said that although Indiana recently passed a permitless carry gun law, guns are absolutely prohibited on county property. It's important for people attending public events to be aware of their surroundings at all times and to create a potential exit strategy if a dangerous situation unfolds, experts say.

The Rev. Michael Yadron, pastor of St. Thomas More Church in Munster, said its annual festival transitioned last year from hosting a carnival to hosting a music and food fest. In years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival often experienced altercations, he said.

In 2016, a 26-year-old woman was shot after gunfire was exchanged in the Munster Jewel-Osco parking lot near the time the festival was wrapping up for the night, police said.

“The town of Munster had some concerns with the festival starting back up after the pandemic,” Yadron said. “They really had us consider taking out the carnival rides altogether or else they were going to mandate the rides be shut down at an earlier time compared to the rest of the festival each night.”

St. Thomas More officials decided to remove the carnival rides altogether, and the festival hasn't experienced any problems in the past two years.

The town of Griffith has a team of individuals working with its police department to look at safety at different events throughout the summer, including the Griffith Central Market, Broad Street Blues and BBQ Festival and Rock ‘N’ Rail Music and Street Festival.

The annual Rock ‘N’ Rail Music and Street Festival, which takes place in September in downtown Griffith, has officers patrolling from rooftops and concrete barriers around the outskirts of the festival to prevent trucks from coming through, according to Griffith Town Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd.

“We’ve spent years and years redefining safety procedures,” Ryfa said. “We have things that are visible and behind the scenes to ensure everyone is safe.”