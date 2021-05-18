Gun violence targeted at Michigan City forum

MICHIGAN CITY — The community is looking for answers to a sharp rise in gun violence.
Everything from popular culture to lack of economic opportunity were blamed during a recent forum attended by close to 100 people at Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church at 717 E. 10th St.
Police Chief Dion Campbell said there were 10 homicides in 2020. An equal number occurred in the three previous years combined.
There have been no murders so far this year, but several people have been shot, he said.
Many people in the audience expressed a feeling that what’s happening in Michigan City is a reflection of the rise in gun violence in Chicago and other large cities. But something can be done about it locally, they said.
Campbell said it was time to force wheels on a path to destructive behavior to head in the opposite direction.
“You have to be deliberate in building a culture. If you do not deliberately build the culture of Michigan City then it will build itself and we will have what we see now,” he said.
Campbell also cited nationwide statistics on the detriment of fathers not being involved in the lives of their children.
“It’s an ethics issue. It is a values issue. It's family issues,” he said.
Jerry Passmore, pastor of Faith Temple House of God, challenged the clergy to become more effective in the outreach.
“Out of 70 churches in Michigan City, Indiana, you mean to tell me us pastors cannot get together and build a unity for these young men and women in this community, and work together to help? We’re here to guide these people who are in trouble,” he said.
The meeting was called by the Michigan City Commission on the Social Status of African-American Males.
Tracie Tillman, a member of both the commission and City Council, described the surge in gun violence “a plague.”
“We need to come up with solutions before it impacts our community worse than it already has,” she said.
According to police, there were 387 calls for service on reports of gunfire last year, compared to 271 in 2019.
The police department recently formed a task force to try and reduce the number of shootings by taking more guns and people carrying firearms illegally off the streets.
LaPorte County Prosecutor John Lake said there have been 124 gun-related charges filed by his office since the beginning of 2020, which is close to double the amount in the four previous years combined.
Resident Ruth Pryor said she believes part of the blame rests with children not being held accountable for their behavior.