Gun violence targeted at Michigan City forum

Jerry Passmore, pastor of Faith Temple House of God, challenged the clergy to become more effective in the outreach.

“Out of 70 churches in Michigan City, Indiana, you mean to tell me us pastors cannot get together and build a unity for these young men and women in this community, and work together to help? We’re here to guide these people who are in trouble,” he said.

The meeting was called by the Michigan City Commission on the Social Status of African-American Males.

Tracie Tillman, a member of both the commission and City Council, described the surge in gun violence “a plague.”

“We need to come up with solutions before it impacts our community worse than it already has,” she said.

According to police, there were 387 calls for service on reports of gunfire last year, compared to 271 in 2019.

The police department recently formed a task force to try and reduce the number of shootings by taking more guns and people carrying firearms illegally off the streets.

LaPorte County Prosecutor John Lake said there have been 124 gun-related charges filed by his office since the beginning of 2020, which is close to double the amount in the four previous years combined.