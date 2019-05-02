HOBART — Demolition of the Guyer building continues in downtown Hobart.
The main part of the building has been torn down, but weather has prevented workers from finishing the project at Third and Center streets, Hobart Building Official Mike Hannigan said.
“They’re about 90% done,” Hannigan said.
Hannigan said the weather has created the uncertainty, and the cold temperatures and rain stopped work from progressing.
The foundation for the Guyer building, which was established in 1897, was left in place. It’s possible the foundation could be used for another structure, but it hasn’t been decided if a new building will be erected there.
Although the foundation is remaining, the basement floor was broken up so water won’t accumulate there.
The basement area was filled with sand. It will be topped with black dirt and grass seed until it's decided what will happen with the property, Hannigan said.
The demolition comes after the Guyer building was significantly damaged in a massive fire in January. The fire started in the Copper Penny Tanning Salon on the first floor of the building. Days after the fire, the second floor of the building was torn down for safety because walls had shifted.
In recent weeks, efforts started to clear debris from the area. The demolition of the remainder of the building got underway last week.
Hannigan said there is a separate building on the same lot of the Guyer facility, and the property owner's intent is to renovate that building, which also sustained some damage during the January fire.
As plans are being developed for that building, Hannigan said he will need documentation indicating it's structurally sound before permits would be issued for renovations.