Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on a new house in Lake Station

Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana broke ground on a new house in Lake Station, its first home build in the city in east Lake County.

"This is a blessing for the community, and for the Campbell family," Mayor Bill Carroll said. "We are grateful that Habitat, the county and the city of Lake Station have come together to make this possible. God bless the Campbells, I know you will enjoy living in Lake Station."

The nonprofit and volunteers are building a house in the Riverwalk Subdivision for Gabrielle and Tyrone Campbell and their four children.

"We appreciate everyone for their hard work to provide us with this blessing," Tyrone Campbell said.

Gabrielle Campbell said the family was overwhelmed with gratitude for the change to buy an affordable home built with volunteer labor.

"We are extremely grateful and we're looking forward to getting to work on this home and being active members of this community."

Habitat for Humanity has built houses for more than 110 families in Northwest Indiana, offering them affordable mortgages and a chance at housing stability that will improve their living conditions. It's funded partly by ReStores that sell used home furnishings in Gary and Merrillville.