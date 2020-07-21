Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on a new house in Lake Station

Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana broke ground on a new house in Lake Station, its first home build in the city in east Lake County.
"This is a blessing for the community, and for the Campbell family," Mayor Bill Carroll said. "We are grateful that Habitat, the county and the city of Lake Station have come together to make this possible. God bless the Campbells, I know you will enjoy living in Lake Station."
The nonprofit and volunteers are building a house in the Riverwalk Subdivision for Gabrielle and Tyrone Campbell and their four children.
"We appreciate everyone for their hard work to provide us with this blessing," Tyrone Campbell said.
Gabrielle Campbell said the family was overwhelmed with gratitude for the change to buy an affordable home built with volunteer labor.
"We are extremely grateful and we're looking forward to getting to work on this home and being active members of this community."
Habitat for Humanity has built houses for more than 110 families in Northwest Indiana, offering them affordable mortgages and a chance at housing stability that will improve their living conditions. It's funded partly by ReStores that sell used home furnishings in Gary and Merrillville.
"We're very appreciative for Habitat and the work they do, as well as the city of Lake Station for working with us to get this project started," Lake County Community Economic Development Department Executive Director Tim Brown said. "We are looking forward to continued development in the Riverwalk area."
The Lake County Community Economic Development Department helped Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana secure two lots in the Riverwalk neighborhood.
"We are so appreciative of our partners coming together to build these two homes for Habitat partner families," Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana Executive Director Dawn Michaels said. "It all began with Tim Brown's department and continued with enthusiasm from Mayor Bill's office."
