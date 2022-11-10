Habitat partners remodeling service to repair Lake Station home

LAKE STATION — Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana has partnered with M&M Home Remodeling Services to install a new roof on a Lake Station house.

“M&M is blessed to be able to partner with a great organization like Habitat NWI to provide assistance to the communities in which we work," said Nick Yadron, President of M&M Home Remodeling Services.

"One of our Core Values at M&M is generosity. Working alongside the team at Habitat provides a great outlet for our people to put this into practice.”

“We deeply appreciate our partnership with M&M for not only sharing a love for our mission but putting a roof on it,” Dawn Michaels, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana.

“Our community partners are a tremendous help in our journey of building affordable and quality homes. They give us a helping hand by keeping material costs down so we can build more homes and help even more families."

M&M is a GAF Master Certified roofer who, in partnership, has provided the labor and materials to completely install a roof over a Habitat home currently under construction in Lake Station.

The Habitat partner family will have a new, quality roof to safely raise their children under. The in-kind support such as providing a roof allows for Habitat to continue to partner with struggling, working families throughout Lake County.

About Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana

Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana is the leading organization that provides permanent, affordable housing to income-qualified families in Lake County Indiana. By serving qualified homeowners with an affordable mortgage, we help families achieve housing stability and improve their living conditions.

About M&M Home Remodeling Services

Since 1976, M&M Home Remodeling Services has been committed to providing homeowners in Chicago with quality home improvements.