GARY — Habitat for Humanity and South Shore Roller Derby have formed a new partnership aimed at empowering women and helping to provide affordable housing solutions in the local community.

The collaboration is part of Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build initiative, which focuses on engaging women in the construction of safe and affordable homes for families in need.

The partnership will involve members of South Shore Roller Derby volunteering their time and skills to assist in the construction of a Habitat for Humanity home in Lake County.

The Women Build program provides an opportunity for women to take an active role in the construction process and develop new skills while also helping to provide a safe and decent home for a local family in need.

"We are thrilled to partner with South Shore Roller Derby for Women Build," said Dawn Michaels, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana. "Their dedication to supporting women and building strong, inclusive communities is exactly what Women Build is all about. We believe that by working together, we can create a better future for women and families in our community."

Through this partnership, members of South Shore Roller Derby will also work to raise funds and awareness for Women Build.

South Shore Roller Derby is hosting three bouts and encourages attendees to make a donation to Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana. The bouts are scheduled for March 11 at the Hammond Civic Center; doors open at 5 p.m. and the bout starts at 5:30.

The remaining bouts are scheduled for June 24 in Crown Point at Bull Dog Park and Sept. 16 at Urschel Pavillion in Valparaiso. Times will be announced soon.

"South Shore Roller Derby is proud to support Women Build and the mission of Habitat for Humanity," said Ellen Kapitan, board president of South Shore Roller Derby. "We are excited to work alongside women in our community to build homes and build a better future. Roller derby is all about empowering women, and we are thrilled to extend that empowerment to the construction site."

For more information about Women Build, visit NWIHabitat.org (click the link under Projects). To learn more about South Shore Roller Derby and its schedule, visit SouthShoreRollerDerby.org.