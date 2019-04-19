When Abby McCampbell's stepdad had cancer a few years ago, she was taken aback by all the people who stepped up to support him: friends, neighbors, even strangers.
So when her classmate at a Cedar Lake high school was diagnosed recently with non-Hodgkins, B-cell lymphoma, she saw an opportunity to pay it forward.
She wanted to sell T-shirts and donate the proceeds to her friend Haley Wigboldy, who has been fighting the cancer since February. Abby asked local businesses to contribute enough money to produce 50 "Haley Strong" shirts. They gave enough to make seven times as many.
The outpouring of support amazed her once again.
"It feels good, and it shows there's still good people in this world," said Abby, a 16-year-old sophomore at Hanover Central. "A lot of the people didn't even know who she was."
The fundraiser has brought in about $7,000 so far for Haley's family. It made one of the most difficult times in their lives a little bit easier.
"It was so completely generous. I didn't even know this family," said Haley's mom, Sue Crince, a church secretary. "I am just so completely humbled and grateful for the support of the community and the school, for sure. It's just unbelievable."
"I was shocked at first. It kind of took me back," Haley said. "There have been a lot of people who I don't even know, and they're been just telling me how much they're there for me."
Abby was battling her own health problems when she found out Haley was sick. Abby discovered Haley was at the same hospital and asked to see her. Her dad came down to the lobby and said she was too sick to have visitors.
The diagnosis had come out of nowhere. Haley's family at first thought she had pneumonia.
"I signed up for pneumonia. I didn't sign up for cancer," Crince said. "It's been kind of a whirlwind."
But Haley's been strong. The 16-year-old had her third of six rounds of chemotherapy earlier this month.
"I haven't really been feeling too terrible, just tired," she said. "That only lasts a couple days. After that I get back to myself."
She didn't get to perform alongside her dance team at a recent competition. But she was there to watch. Her teammates wore "Haley Strong" shirts.
Abby made Haley a special shirt. It says: "I Am a Fighter." Abby hopes to have a day where students all wear their shirts at the same time. Her stepdad's motorcycle club also is having a fundraiser for Haley on May 4.
"It shows her she's not alone, that the whole school is supporting her," Abby said. "She's been super strong through the whole thing. I think this made her feel a lot better, that she has someone by her side. This may be a long process, but she's definitely not going through it alone."