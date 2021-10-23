Halloween display's a draw for family's food drive efforts

LOWELL — A Lowell couple doesn’t want tricks or treats on Halloween.

Instead, Melanie Jasek and Gary Grant are looking to help the less fortunate.

Outside of their Lowell home is a large Halloween display, and the husband and wife are asking those who stop by and check it out to also drop off some non-perishable food items.

Jasek said food drives are common place during Christmas and other holidays, but not during the Halloween season.

“Since we get so much traffic in front of our house … we figure, well, we’re getting the attention, we might as well do something good with it and see if we can raise some food donations for people in need,” she said.

There’s plenty to look outside of their home at 5740 W. 173rd Lane in Lowell.

“We have a fire breathing dragon, (a couple of) 12-foot skeletons, an 8-foot angel, witch and cauldron, strobe lights, projectors, a throne for kids to pictures in in front of all of it,” Jasek said.

She said there are constantly people driving by the home to grab a few photos. One morning, she heard her dog barking and had a chuckle when she looked outside her window.