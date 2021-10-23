Halloween display's a draw for family's food drive efforts

LOWELL — A Lowell couple doesn’t want tricks or treats on Halloween.
Instead, Melanie Jasek and Gary Grant are looking to help the less fortunate.
Outside of their Lowell home is a large Halloween display, and the husband and wife are asking those who stop by and check it out to also drop off some non-perishable food items.
Jasek said food drives are common place during Christmas and other holidays, but not during the Halloween season.
“Since we get so much traffic in front of our house … we figure, well, we’re getting the attention, we might as well do something good with it and see if we can raise some food donations for people in need,” she said.
There’s plenty to look outside of their home at 5740 W. 173rd Lane in Lowell.
“We have a fire breathing dragon, (a couple of) 12-foot skeletons, an 8-foot angel, witch and cauldron, strobe lights, projectors, a throne for kids to pictures in in front of all of it,” Jasek said.
She said there are constantly people driving by the home to grab a few photos. One morning, she heard her dog barking and had a chuckle when she looked outside her window.
“The garbage men were in my yard taking pictures at 6:30 (in the) morning,” Jasek said.
There is a lighted walkway to the throne set up in the yard, and many people sit there for photos.
“In exchange for pictures, why doesn’t everybody donate some food,” she said.
There is a bin set up for people to drop off non-perishable items, and the couple said they aren’t accepting cash donations. All of the food collected will be provided to the Lowell Church of Christ, which will distribute it to families in need.
The couple have collected a few bags of food items so far.
“I’m expecting most of it to be on Halloween,” Jasek said of donations.
She said the couple began their Halloween decorating tradition about eight years ago.
“We started out with the two big skeletons and just went crazy after that,” Jasek said. “We always have a display every year, but this year is pretty epic.”
They started bringing out their decorations near the end of September, and they keep setting up each day.
“We’ll probably still be working on it until Halloween,” Jasek said.
It’s clear Halloween is their favorite holiday to decorate, but they also have a nice display on Christmas. Jasek said she’s even contemplating incorporating the skeletons in their Christmas decorations.
“They sell Santa costumes for these skeletons, so they may just stay up, I’m not sure yet,” she said.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Crown Point golf simulator, furniture store, Ed Debevic’s open; Dairy Queen closes
Open
'It's pretty cool'
'From Denmark'
Open
'We absolutely CAN wait to serve you'
Coming soon
Closed
Relocated
Temporarily closed
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Ramen District, Aldi, artisan popcorn and paleta shop and U-Haul rental sites opening
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Ramen District, Aldi, artisan popcorn and paleta shop and U-Haul rental sites opening