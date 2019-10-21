Hammond approves $102 million budget that cuts costs, jobs

HAMMOND — The Hammond City Council voted 7-1 Monday to approve a $102.6 million budget that cuts costs and eliminates an estimated 25 positions in the city.
Councilman Mark Kalwinski, D-1st, was the sole vote against the budget, expressing concerns that it used funds that each council district once used to pay for infrastructure and parks projects to help balance the general fund. Councilman Anthony Higgs was absent.
"We worked very hard on this budget," said Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. "The controller and her office worked very hard on this budget for a long time. A lot of work goes into it. Though we lost money to the tax caps, we were able to fund infrastructure work in every district and citywide."
Faced with a decline in revenue, Hammond is cutting about 25 positions, including from the board of public works and the city court that's being phased out at the end of the year.
"People will be losing their jobs at the end of the year," McDermott said. "We're encouraging them to put in for open jobs and trying to relocate them elsewhere in the city. Our work's not done yet. Hammond residents are losing their jobs and we want to see them relocated to another department if at all possible."
McDermott said many jobs being eliminated were through attrition, including positions that were not filled after employees left. He estimates there will be 7 to 10 actual layoffs.
Hammond plans to raise $47.3 million through property taxes next year, according to City Controller Heather Garay. The city will lose out on an estimated $13 million in property tax revenue because of the statewide property tax caps of 1% on residents, 2% on rental and farmland and 3% on commercial and industrial.
"That may change," Garay said. "Last year, that changed five different times."
Hammond collects about 94% of the property taxes owed the city, she said.
"All of levy funds for all of our property and basic funds are $83.5 million," Garay said. "So right off the bat, we've got a shortfall of $51.2 million."
Hammond was able to partly make up the difference with gaming dollars from the Hammond Horseshoe Casino and by making moves such as transferring its College Bound program to Purdue University Northwest, saving $1.1 million a year. But the city still had to make cuts and will save $600,000 a year by reducing headcount and $750,000 a year by phasing out the city court, she said.
Kalwinski objected that each council district used to get $3.5 million a year for infrastructure projects, but now only gets about $1.75 million a year. He said he's not able to fund as many road projects or do any underground work to take care of aging pipes that date back more than 80 years.