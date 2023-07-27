President Joe Biden announced Thursday his intention to nominate Hammond-based federal Magistrate Judge Joshua Kolar to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit.
Kolar has been a magistrate judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Indiana since 2019.
Kolar also serves as a lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy Reserve. He has served in the U.S. Navy Reserve since 2009 and was on active duty in Afghanistan from 2014 to 2015.
Previously, Kolar served as an assistant U.S. attorney in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Indiana from 2007 to 2018. He was the National Security Lead in that office from 2015 to 2018.
Kolar was an associate at Mayer Brown L.L.P. from 2006 to 2007 and 2003 to 2005. He served as a law clerk for Judge Wayne Andersen on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois from 2005 to 2006.
- New $34.7 million Kankakee Welcome Center aims to wow with wind turbine blades, bison and other wonders
- Crown Point man dead after Saturday morning crash, police say
- 10-mile stretch of Interstate 65 closed for six hours due to semi rollover, ISP says
- Crown Point Counseling owner charged with forging records
- Train derailed in Valparaiso, resulting in at least one road closure that will last for days
- NWI Business Ins and Outs: Texas Roadhouse, Fairway Indoor Golf, Picky Pet Boutique, KAD Academy and Compass Travel Center opening; former Book Warehouse closes
- Former Crown Point teacher sentenced for sexual relationship with student
- Region shooting declared homicide, victim identified
- Jury finds Highland woman not guilty of reckless homicide
- Unoccupied vehicle caused Valparaiso train derailment, man arrested
- Sheryl Crow responds to Jason Aldean’s song controversy
- Driver dies in fiery crash at area dragstrip, officials say
- Underground Railroad history to be unearthed in Northwest Indiana
- Porter County man accused of having sex with 2 underage girls nabbed years after charges filed
- Cleveland-Cliffs reports $356 million second-quarter profit
Kolar received his J.D. in 2003 and his B.A. in 1999, both from Northwestern University.
The seventh circuit includes Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.