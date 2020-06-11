You are the owner of this article.
Hammond bills female cop over failed sexual harassment suit
Hammond bills female cop over failed sexual harassment suit

STOCK - Hammond Police Station

Hammond Police Station

 John J. Watkins, The Times

HAMMOND — A female Hammond police officer’s now faces having to pay the City of Hammond over her unsuccessful sexual harassment suit.

Lawyers who defended the city of Hammond and a former Hammond police officer are seeking more than $8,000 in reimbursement from Hammond Police Lt. Denise Szany in filings before U.S. District Court. Her attorney, Christopher Cooper responded this week, "This is a sad day for women in Northern Indiana where a woman must pay her abuser and the municipality which failed to protect her."

Szany, a 14-year veteran of the Hammond police force, filed suit three years ago over an incident between her and Jamie Garcia, who was a 12-year veteran of the department until his departure last year.

She claimed she was preparing to start her work shifts Oct. 19, 2016, when Garcia slapped her on the buttocks with his open hand.

Garcia maintained the incident was just innocent “horseplay.”

She complained to her police supervisor and a department’s personnel investigation concluded Garcia violated department rules of professional conduct and he was suspended five days without pay.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon ruled last month the City of Hammond isn’t liable to pay her any damages because Garcia’s inappropriate behavior against Szany and the city’s response to her complaint didn’t amount to a hostile workplace environment, as she alleged.

Cooper is appealing the judge’s dismissal of her federal suit to a higher court.

He said he will also dispute these demands against her by the City of Hammond and Garcia.

Garcia resigned from the force last year following complaints from two young women that he spoke inappropriately about sex and inappropriately touched them during a police ride-along.

Cooper said he filed a civil suit Thursday against Garcia only in Lake Circuit Court to try to recover damages against the former Hammond officer.

