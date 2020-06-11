Hammond bills female cop over failed sexual harassment suit

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HAMMOND — A female Hammond police officer’s now faces having to pay the City of Hammond over her unsuccessful sexual harassment suit.

Lawyers who defended the city of Hammond and a former Hammond police officer are seeking more than $8,000 in reimbursement from Hammond Police Lt. Denise Szany in filings before U.S. District Court. Her attorney, Christopher Cooper responded this week, "This is a sad day for women in Northern Indiana where a woman must pay her abuser and the municipality which failed to protect her."

Szany, a 14-year veteran of the Hammond police force, filed suit three years ago over an incident between her and Jamie Garcia, who was a 12-year veteran of the department until his departure last year.

She claimed she was preparing to start her work shifts Oct. 19, 2016, when Garcia slapped her on the buttocks with his open hand.

Garcia maintained the incident was just innocent “horseplay.”

She complained to her police supervisor and a department’s personnel investigation concluded Garcia violated department rules of professional conduct and he was suspended five days without pay.