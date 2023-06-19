HAMMOND — For a diverse community, Juneteenth was an opportunity to celebrate its rich heritage. For a basketball team, Monday’s celebration provided a stage for receiving community recognition.

Hammond’s third annual Juneteenth program at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park included honors for the Hammond Central High School boys basketball team, which won the most games in city history and captured Hammond’s first regional hoops title since 1954.

“This is very special,” said head coach Larry Moore Jr. “The kids are all friends. They’ve played together. They wanted to win for each other.”

After going 16-4 their junior season, the Hammond Central Wolves went 26-2. After winning the 4A regional, the team lost in the semistate game to Penn for its first loss of the season to an Indiana squad.

A combining of June and 19th, Juneteenth is a federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

The date refers to June 19, 1865, when Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger proclaimed freedom for slaves in Texas. Although it sided with the Confederacy, Texas was not a battleground state. The announcement resulted in the emancipation of 250,000 slaves in Texas.

Sometimes called “Black Independence Day,” Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021, when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth Independence Day Act into law.

The Hammond Juneteenth observance predates the federal holiday.

The earliest celebrations date to 1866, with church-centered gatherings in Texas. The observance then spread throughout the South.

“We pay homage for all the sacrifices African Americans have made over the years and continue to make,” Councilwoman Katrina Alexander said.

While changes need to be made, “today is another day for us to reflect on and cherish the memories of those who came before us and who go on after us.”

In the invocation, she said: “We honor their spirit, toil, sacrifice. We hope for generations to come as a reminder of who we are as a people. As a family of God, we suffer as one. God, you let us celebrate as one.”

Moore, his staff and players, and their school received trophies from Mayor Thomas M. McDermott Jr. and the city’s Juneteenth committee.

Kenneth Grant, who will play basketball at the College of DuPage, thanked God, his mother and the people of Hammond.

“You were cheering and being happy for us,” he said. “You gave us the support. I couldn’t have done it without you all.”

Teammate Jordan Woods, a standout in basketball and football, is headed for Eastern Illinois University. “This means a lot when your community cares a lot,” he said.

McDermott reported Hammond’s population diversity at more than 30% African American, more than 30% Hispanic and 35% Caucasian.

Whether the occasion is Juneteenth, Cinco de Mayo or St. Patrick’s Day, the mayor said, “we all celebrate.”

Speaking from the park’s Freedom Plaza, McDermott said he never learned about Juneteenth until a few years ago.

“We gotta have these facts about our country so we don’t repeat them,” he said, including the “ugly stuff” in U.S. history “so we never do it again.”

Councilman Barry Tyler, citing Hammond’s rich diversity, warned of government leaders who want a “disengaged citizenry … so we don’t see all the progress we deserve.”

Tyler encouraged people to get involved in spreading the truth.

After the program, the daylong celebration featured vendors from businesses, nonprofits, schools and restaurants.

The Rev. Clay Cobb, president of the NAACP Hammond Unit 3052, called Juneteenth a first step “toward recognizing that we as a people have a right to the already written Constitution. We weren’t recognized until the 13th Amendment," which abolished slavery.

“The last of us were held in slavery and were working unpaid, and this a giant step in the right direction.”

