 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hammond Booze and Tattoos senior event abruptly canceled
alert urgent

Hammond Booze and Tattoos senior event abruptly canceled

Sportsplex file

The Hammond Sportsplex, on the site of the former Woodmar Mall, features room for two soccer fields as well as basketball and volleyball courts.

 John J. Watkins, File, The Times

HAMMOND — One day after it was announced, the 60-and-older Booze and Tattoos event at the Hammond Sportsplex has been canceled.

Hammond Parks and Recreation coordinator Donna Muta, who sent out a press release unveiling the event at 2 p.m. Wednesday and announced its cancellation less than 24 hours later, said the event was nixed because “no one signed up.” She referred additional questions on the event’s cancelation to its organizer, Selina Baez, at Hammond Sportsplex. Baez did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Billed as a “unique, fun senior event” featuring artists giving temporary tattoos to all guests, the festivities were scheduled for Aug. 13 at the Union Hall.

Join Tristan DeFord, Jami Rieck, and Nancy Zakutanksky on a shift working for Superior Ambulance in Merrillville.

However, another event was announced on Thursday for a Senior Social set for 3-5 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Hammond Sportsplex. The event is free and is open to anyone age 60 or over. 

Individuals are invited to have a drink while socializing and there will be activities, music and the bar will be open for the purchase of beverages.

For more information on the event, readers can call 219-853-7660 or email baezs@gohammond.com

Other upcoming events organized by the Hammond Sportsplex include "A Wonderful Day in the Neighborhood" family-friendly event on Aug. 21 and the Outdoor Movie Night on Sept. 3. 

Times staff writer Anna Ortiz contributed to this story. 

Pros from the Region: Here's how locals fared in the 2020-21 NBA season

Here are the final season tallies for E'Twaun Moore, Darius Garland and Glenn Robinson III.

1 of 3
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories July 29

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Andy is a staff writer with The Times covering public safety and breaking news. Contact him at andy.viano@nwi.com or 219-933-3250.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts