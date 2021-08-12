 Skip to main content
Hammond Boys & Girls Club formally dedicates new addition
urgent

Hammond Boys & Girls Club formally dedicates new addition

HAMMOND — If the activity around the rock climbing wall is any indication, this community’s Boys & Girls Club will be a swinging place.

The nine-club organization formally dedicated the reopening of the Hammond club Tuesday. The $1.6 million project adds 1,600 square feet of usable space to the existing 13,500 square feet.

Among those waiting to use the climbing wall were members Mareline Abalos, 12, and Zaire Bantos, 15.

“It’s really been entertaining for summer,” said Abalos. “We do a lot of fun stuff and do activities with grades K-2 and 3-5.”

“The teen room is fun and we do a lot,” Bantos added, “instead of just playing on our phones.”

The addition includes rooms for art and STEM, a resurfaced gym floor, rooms for meetings and education, and upstairs rooms for younger children.

The new teen room has its own entrance, as teens requested. The space features lockers, two televisions, video games and socializing area.

Ryan Smiley, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana, explained the project began with a $500,000 anonymous challenge donation. The city of Hammond donated $400,000 in 2020, and more donations came.

Smiley said this was the organization's fifth building project since 2017.

Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. praised the building project as “really important, especially for this part of the city.”

The club is located one block north of the new Hammond Central High School. With the current razing of Hammond High School, club officials anticipate increased visibility and membership.

McDermott noted, “This is going to make a huge difference in the city of Hammond.”

Club Director Dwayne Washington reported 150 current club members. “This addition is going to make a huge difference and we definitely expect more members, especially with the new school,” he said.

Also donating to the project was the NBA’s Indiana Pacers. Through the team’s All-Star Legacy, the Hammond club addition was among 21 recipients statewide of a $50,000 gift.

Mariah Barber, the Pacers’ associate director of safety and security, is a former Hammond resident who as a girl came with friends to the club after school.

“Just growing up in Hammond, this was a safe place to be,” Barber said. “It was a place to be with friends. The lessons we learned in school were carried over here. We learned to be good people with good morals.”

In addition, the Pacers awarded a $2,100 college scholarship to Hammond club member Jamarion Evans.

Under general contractor CORE Construction of Schererville, the building project concluded in August 2020, after which the club reopened. The pandemic delayed the dedication.

While students in the STEM room were learning to fly drones, others in the art room worked on sunflowers. Jakori Anderson, 10, had finished his art project.

“I like the new gym. So much space and there are bleachers,” Anderson said. “We have a lot of really fun things to do.”

