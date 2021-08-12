Hammond Boys & Girls Club formally dedicates new addition

Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. praised the building project as “really important, especially for this part of the city.”

The club is located one block north of the new Hammond Central High School. With the current razing of Hammond High School, club officials anticipate increased visibility and membership.

McDermott noted, “This is going to make a huge difference in the city of Hammond.”

Club Director Dwayne Washington reported 150 current club members. “This addition is going to make a huge difference and we definitely expect more members, especially with the new school,” he said.

Also donating to the project was the NBA’s Indiana Pacers. Through the team’s All-Star Legacy, the Hammond club addition was among 21 recipients statewide of a $50,000 gift.

Mariah Barber, the Pacers’ associate director of safety and security, is a former Hammond resident who as a girl came with friends to the club after school.

“Just growing up in Hammond, this was a safe place to be,” Barber said. “It was a place to be with friends. The lessons we learned in school were carried over here. We learned to be good people with good morals.”