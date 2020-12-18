Hammond, Chicago mayors make final pitch to Joliet to sell water

HAMMOND — Minutes after Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot stepped out of the Joliet City Council chambers Thursday night, the mayor from Hammond walked in, quickly addressing the elephant in the room.
“It’s tough to follow the great mayor of city of Chicago,” Thomas McDermott Jr. said as he took out his notes at the podium that laid out all the reasons he thinks the Joliet council should pick Hammond, not Chicago, to supply its drinking water for the next 100 years.
McDermott and Lightfoot and each respective teams pitched their final presentations to Joliet city officials Thursday night during a special council meeting, as Joliet approaches the end of its two-year alternative water source study.
The city of Joliet’s underground aquifer is expected to dry up by 2030, leaving the city with no choice but to seek out a new water source.
At an estimated $1 billion to $1.3 billion, the Hammond option consists of the construction of a new raw water intake in Lake Michigan on the Indiana shoreline pumping facilities and transmission mains to bring raw water to the city for treatment and distribution throughout the existing system.
The Chicago alternative — estimated to cost between $592,000 and $810,000 — means Joliet would purchase ready-to-drink filtered water from the city of Chicago’s at the city's Southwest Pumping Station and construct pumping facilities and transmission mains to bring finished water to Joliet for distribution throughout the existing system
Ultimately, both cities, if selected, would supply the same Lake Michigan drinking water supply, but each proposal has its own advantages and disadvantages.
Joliet Public Utilities Director Allison Swisher told the Joliet council the Hammond alternative gives Joliet more control over future rates and other factors but, on the flip side, greater responsibility and liability.
She said if they went with Chicago, Joliet would benefit from being part of an established, high-quality regional water system that serves millions, but water rates will escalates more quickly over the life of any contract.
The Hammond plan is more expensive at the front end due to the build out of Joliet’s own treatment plant and a massive pipeline that stretches from Hammond to Joliet, but it’s also more potentially lucrative if Joliet ends up selling water to other communities down the line.
Once Joliet’s major capital debt falls off in 2065, annual costs drop off dramatically from $79.5 million to $38.9 million under the Hammond plan.
With the Chicago scenario, Joliet would pay an average of $80.3 million annually from 2030 to 2065, and that ramps up to $98.8 million by 2080, according to figures provided by Swisher.
Under the Hammond plan, the average Joliet water user would pay $93.15 per month for water in 2030, and $149 by 2040. The Chicago plan would cost Joliet households an average of $90 by 2030. That would go up to about $143 by 2040.
Lightfoot and her team touted the city of Chicago’s many awards over the years for clean drinking water, and that Chicago is home to the No. 1 and No. 8 largest water treatment plants in the world and has a world-class supply distribution system.
The Eugene Sawyer Water Purification Plant has a current daily capacity of 720 million gallons that will eventually increase to 1.2 billion gallons daily, Lightfoot said. Chicago serves more than 5 million customers in over 120 communities in the city and suburbs.
In addressing criticisms that Chicago charges excessively for its water, Lightfoot said her team has pledged to be transparent and “unambiguous” in its terms.
“I believe in the term ‘put it in writing’ … no bait and switch,” Lightfoot said.
Chicago Water Management Deputy Commissioner Andrea Cheng said Joliet "can rest easy knowing that Chicago’s 113 water engineers and scientists are up 24/7, 365 (days) worrying about your water so you don’t have to."
Where Hammond cannot compete, the city can make up in other ways, McDermott said.
“We don’t have a lot of PhDs working 24/7, or a fancy presentation, but there’s a reason we have former Chicago customers,” McDermott said later to the council.
Chicago would charge Joliet customers based on the cost of providing service.
While Joliet will have some upfront fees to pay Hammond, Hammond would charge Joliet a volume metric fee that’s very “insignificant” in the grand scheme of things once Joliet's debt rolls off down the line, according to Kevin Smith, Hammond attorney.
Once Joliet taps into the system, that fee is based on the average annual millions of gallons a day, he said.
As an example, Smith said if Joliet used 30 million gallons per day on average in a single year, multiplied by 5,000, per the contract, Hammond would get $150,000, plus a baseline fee of $110,000 for a total of $260,000.
In the last few years, Hammond has become a major player in the wholesaler water business, having expanded its scope into the southeast suburbs as a competitor and alternative to Chicago.
Hammond also sells to the Illinois communities of Lansing, Calumet City, Chicago Heights and other nearby communities.
McDermott told Joliet council members he and the city would be partners in this endeavor, rather than Joliet a consumer and Chicago the supplier.
He likened Hammond’s proposal to owning a house and Chicago to renting a property for decades.
“After 20 years of renting a house, what do you have after 20 years? Nothing,” he said.
The Joliet City Council is expected to make a decision at a Jan. 28 special meeting.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.