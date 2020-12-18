Hammond, Chicago mayors make final pitch to Joliet to sell water

Ultimately, both cities, if selected, would supply the same Lake Michigan drinking water supply, but each proposal has its own advantages and disadvantages.

Joliet Public Utilities Director Allison Swisher told the Joliet council the Hammond alternative gives Joliet more control over future rates and other factors but, on the flip side, greater responsibility and liability.

She said if they went with Chicago, Joliet would benefit from being part of an established, high-quality regional water system that serves millions, but water rates will escalates more quickly over the life of any contract.

The Hammond plan is more expensive at the front end due to the build out of Joliet’s own treatment plant and a massive pipeline that stretches from Hammond to Joliet, but it’s also more potentially lucrative if Joliet ends up selling water to other communities down the line.

Once Joliet’s major capital debt falls off in 2065, annual costs drop off dramatically from $79.5 million to $38.9 million under the Hammond plan.

With the Chicago scenario, Joliet would pay an average of $80.3 million annually from 2030 to 2065, and that ramps up to $98.8 million by 2080, according to figures provided by Swisher.