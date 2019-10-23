HAMMOND — Hammond is phasing out its city court at the end of the year and eliminating up to 25 positions across city government, sparking a heated debate among city council members on how to try to find the employees new city jobs.
Outgoing Council President Robert Markovich and Councilwoman Janet Venecz, D-at large, got into a spirited argument in which they raised their voices and talked over each other after she proposed reopening a job posting for a secretary for the common council, so that displaced city court employees could apply. Hammond advertised as recently as last month for the $32,640-a-year job, which involves assisting the council's existing secretary with tasks like answering phones.
The council decided to add the second secretary position earlier this year after the existing secretary became ill and had to miss work. The city collected applications and has begun the hiring process, but hasn't hired anyone for the new position.
"We told the employees of the court we would give them an opportunity to fill any position that became open in the city of Hammond," Venecz said. "I propose that we open the application process one more time for city employees who are losing their jobs with the court."
Markovich objected strongly, saying the city already went through an application process in which everyone had a chance to apply for the job. He said the posting was up for weeks.
After the council voted to entertain Venecz's motion, Markovich said the council was not going to "silence him."
"After we spent all this time looking over qualifications, it sounds like we want to open this up again because somebody's got a special person they want to apply, and they're going to make sure that person gets that position," Markovich said.
Markovich said the hiring process appeared to be political, instead of selecting the most qualified person.
"It sounds like politics is being played," he said. "Politics is involved and that's what it is. That's the way it's been the last 32 years I've been a councilman. No matter what you do, whether it's right or wrong, if you've got five votes it's going to happen. Common sense doesn't mean a thing, or what's best for the people, for the taxpayers. That's what's going on. There's somebody special they want for this position and that's what's going on. It comes down to politics. It's not what you know, it's who you know. Whether the best person will get that job, God only knows."
Venecz said the council made a commitment to relocate city court employees who were going to lose their jobs.
"How dare, how dare council Councilman Markovich say politics is being played?" she said. "You've played politics for 32 years, and I resent that implication. I've had it. I've had it. We have three more meetings until the beginning of the year. We've gone the entire time you've been president without a second person in the office, so what's another two more months? It makes no difference. You've been farting around all year without hiring anybody and now you're going to accuse someone of playing politics. I'm done with it. I'm just done with it. We've got three more meetings with this nonsense."
After Markovich said he saw people getting hired by the city without first hearing about the bid process, Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said the city follows policies and procedures when filling job openings. McDermott questioned why the council would spend "an hour" debating a single job after passing a $102 million city budget in "about three minutes" with little discussion.
"I don't appreciate being dragged into this mud fight," he said. "Every job that is open we follow procedure. Every single job. I don't appreciate the insinuation that we do otherwise. If it's in my office, if it's in the sanitary district, if it's in the port authority, we go through the same procedure. Every single time. Not one employee hasn't gone through that process ... This is embarrassing. Seriously, this is embarrassing. We have 900 employees in the city and we're talking about one job, one lousy job."