Hammond council approves new rates for Indiana wholesale customers

HAMMOND — The Hammond City Council voted 9-0 to approve an ordinance establishing a new wholesale rates for Indiana customer communities.

The new rates come as the city was sued in November by five Northwest Indiana communities objecting to newly approved water rate hikes.

The City Council, in November, voted 9-0 to raise Hammond residents’ water bills from 44 cents to $1.90 per 1,000 gallons starting Jan. 1, with increases to $2.10 and $2.30 in 2022 and 2023.

The rate hike, which also applied to wholesale customers, was swiftly criticized by the officials in Highland, Munster, Griffith, Dyer and Whiting. They argued the sudden, automatic triggering of rate hikes for those cities and towns were "discriminatory, unreasonable, and unjust under Indiana law," and followed up with a lawsuit.

Hammond Thomas McDermott Jr. said Monday the ordinance, if passed, would put the pending lawsuit with the towns of Highland, Munster, Griffith, Dyer and city of Whiting to rest.

McDermott said the city won't have problems down the road when wholesale rates automatically increase as outlined in the ordinance; communities that don't agree to the wholesale rates would stay in litigation.