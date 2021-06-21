Hammond council approves new rates for Indiana wholesale customers

HAMMOND — The Hammond City Council voted 9-0 to approve an ordinance establishing a new wholesale rates for Indiana customer communities.
The new rates come as the city was sued in November by five Northwest Indiana communities objecting to newly approved water rate hikes.
The City Council, in November, voted 9-0 to raise Hammond residents’ water bills from 44 cents to $1.90 per 1,000 gallons starting Jan. 1, with increases to $2.10 and $2.30 in 2022 and 2023.
The rate hike, which also applied to wholesale customers, was swiftly criticized by the officials in Highland, Munster, Griffith, Dyer and Whiting. They argued the sudden, automatic triggering of rate hikes for those cities and towns were "discriminatory, unreasonable, and unjust under Indiana law," and followed up with a lawsuit.
Hammond Thomas McDermott Jr. said Monday the ordinance, if passed, would put the pending lawsuit with the towns of Highland, Munster, Griffith, Dyer and city of Whiting to rest.
McDermott said the city won't have problems down the road when wholesale rates automatically increase as outlined in the ordinance; communities that don't agree to the wholesale rates would stay in litigation.
"And it will result in rate certainty for us and our customer communities for the next 20 years, which is a long time," McDermott said. "I don't think many of us will have to worry about this issue ever again after this is passed."
Increase long overdue
As approved Monday, the ordinance establishes a wholesale water rate with Indiana communities.
Under the plan, communities will pay nearly double what they're paying now, 95 cents.
The wholesale rate will rise to $1.60 by 2030, and in years 11 through 20 will go up to 70% of the retail rate that Hammond customers are charged, McDermott said previously.
Currently, Hammond charges most communities 50 cents per 1,000 gallons. For comparison, Crown Point charges $13.20 per 1,000 gallons, Whiting charges $3.56, Griffith $3.78, and Highland $1.61. Munster charges $3.13.
McDermott said the wholesale rate hike will not affect contracts the city has with Illinois.
McDermott noted while Hammond residents pay $1.90 per 1,000 gallons, it's not more than what Indiana customer communities pay, despite the wholesale rate beginning at 95 cents.
"I've heard some misconceptions of people talking about this isn't fair, I pay $1.90 for my water at my house and you're giving it to other communities for 95 cents, that is patently false. It is not a shred of truth whatsoever," McDermott said.
"This is the wholesale rate we charge for a community. For a customer in Highland, the water comes to their community at 95 cents and then the local community tax on to that with their local charges."
In a lot of cases, McDermott said local charges can add about $3 to a resident's water bill.
"That's the only real attack I've heard on this proposal is the misconception that Hammond residents are getting screwed, which is ridiculous," McDermott said.
"Hammond residents have the lowest retail water rate in the state of Indiana, period."
McDermott added the rate increase is long overdue, noting Hammond's last rate increase was in 1985.
With "so little money" flowing through the city's water utility, McDermott said the water department couldn't afford to fix the water tank at Columbia Avenue and East 165th Street, which was rusting out.
"We could keep afloat with the people, but we can't do all this expensive maintenance we need to do," he said.
Whiting Clerk-Treasurer John Haynes, representing the Indiana customer communities, respectfully requested the council adopt the ordinance as presented.
"Rates were negotiated in good faith and arm lengths bargaining with the Hammond team," Haynes said. "Believe they are fair and support the adoption of the rates."