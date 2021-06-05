Hammond council taking steps to finalize water rate settlement

The wholesale rate will rise to $1.60 by 2030, and in years 11 through 20 will go up to 70% of the retail rate that Hammond customers are charged, McDermott said during the May 24 council meeting.

Currently, Hammond charges most communities 50 cents per 1,000 gallons. For comparison, Crown Point charges $13.20 per 1,000 gallons, Whiting charges $3.56, Griffith $3.78, and Highland $1.61. Munster charges $3.13.

Hammond's last rate increase was in 1985, McDermott said, later noting the wholesale rate hike will not affect contracts the city has with Illinois.

McDermott said the city will not have issues as wholesale rates automatically increase as outlined in the contract, adding, "We all agree to rate certainty for the next 20 years, if this is approved."

"Quite frankly, charging the retail rate to a wholesale customer is not fair. So it was the right course to take," McDermott told The Times this week.