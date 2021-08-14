 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hammond council to host back-to-school giveaway Sunday
alert urgent

Hammond council to host back-to-school giveaway Sunday

Hammond council to host back-to-school giveaway Sunday

The Hammond City Council, in partnership with local organizations, is set to host a back-to-school giveaway from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Hammond Sportsplex, 6630 Indianapolis Blvd. 

 Provided

HAMMOND — The Hammond City Council, in partnership with local organizations, is getting ready to host a back-to-school giveaway this weekend. 

The giveaway, held in partnership with Family and Friends of NWI and First Tee – Lake County, will be from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the Hammond Sportsplex, 6630 Indianapolis Blvd. 

Join Sandy Curry, Willie Hall, and Michael Quiroz as they ride for Superior Ambulance in East Chicago

Book bags filled with folders, paper, pens, pencils, markers, hand sanitizer and other items will be given out while supplies last. 

Free haircuts also will be offered at the event, which is open to students of all ages. 

During a council meeting Monday, Hammond Councilman Barry Tyler Jr., D-3rd, thanked the council members and companies who have contributed to the event so far. 

"We're on pace to be able to give away about 1,000 book bags worth of supplies," Tyler said. "I just want to remind everybody that your children have to be present to receive that."

Tyler later told The Times donations for the event will be accepted through Saturday. 

To make a financial donation or donate school supplies, contact Tyler at 219-315-0884, or at tylerb@gohammond.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts