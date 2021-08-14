Hammond council to host back-to-school giveaway Sunday

HAMMOND — The Hammond City Council, in partnership with local organizations, is getting ready to host a back-to-school giveaway this weekend.
The giveaway, held in partnership with Family and Friends of NWI and First Tee – Lake County, will be from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the Hammond Sportsplex, 6630 Indianapolis Blvd.
Book bags filled with folders, paper, pens, pencils, markers, hand sanitizer and other items will be given out while supplies last.
Free haircuts also will be offered at the event, which is open to students of all ages.
During a council meeting Monday, Hammond Councilman Barry Tyler Jr., D-3rd, thanked the council members and companies who have contributed to the event so far.
"We're on pace to be able to give away about 1,000 book bags worth of supplies," Tyler said. "I just want to remind everybody that your children have to be present to receive that."
Tyler later told The Times donations for the event will be accepted through Saturday.
To make a financial donation or donate school supplies, contact Tyler at 219-315-0884, or at tylerb@gohammond.com.
Get to know these new Indiana laws enacted in 2021
Abortion
Absent officials
Absentee voting
Alcohol
Baby boxes
Broadband internet
Business personal property tax
Cardiac arrest
COVID-19 legal immunity
Crisis hotline
Electronic meetings
Emergency session
Employee microchipping
Eyelash extensions
Female genital mutilation
First responder residency
Gaming compact
Health orders
High tech crimes
Immunization ‘passport’
Juvenile justice
Lake County judicial selection
Legislative session
Monuments
NWI building projects
Out-of-state children’s hospitals
Police training
Pregnancy accommodations
Public notice
Religious services
School buildings
School funding
School internet
Small claims court
State aircraft
State snack
Suffragists
Tax sales
Teachers unions
Telehealth
Tribal orders
Urban agriculture
Vehicle titles
Veteran tuition
Visitation
Wetlands
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.