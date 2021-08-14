Hammond council to host back-to-school giveaway Sunday

HAMMOND — The Hammond City Council, in partnership with local organizations, is getting ready to host a back-to-school giveaway this weekend.

The giveaway, held in partnership with Family and Friends of NWI and First Tee – Lake County, will be from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the Hammond Sportsplex, 6630 Indianapolis Blvd.

Book bags filled with folders, paper, pens, pencils, markers, hand sanitizer and other items will be given out while supplies last.

Free haircuts also will be offered at the event, which is open to students of all ages.

During a council meeting Monday, Hammond Councilman Barry Tyler Jr., D-3rd, thanked the council members and companies who have contributed to the event so far.

"We're on pace to be able to give away about 1,000 book bags worth of supplies," Tyler said. "I just want to remind everybody that your children have to be present to receive that."

Tyler later told The Times donations for the event will be accepted through Saturday.

To make a financial donation or donate school supplies, contact Tyler at 219-315-0884, or at tylerb@gohammond.com.

