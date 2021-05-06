 Skip to main content
Hammond flower giveaway planned for Friday
HAMMOND — The city's annual flower giveaway is coming up. 

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Hammond residents will be able to pick up a flower during Hammond's flower giveaway at the Hammond Civic Center, 5825 Sohl Ave.

The event is sponsored by Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., Hammond Parks and Recreation and the Hammond Park Foundation, according to a news release. 

Hammond Special Events Coordinator Donna Muta said marigolds, impatiens, begonias, petunias, and some vegetable plants, will be available, and a packet of seeds, gloves and shovel will be given out while supplies last.

Residents will need to show their valid Indiana driver's license, or a state of Indiana identification card showing a Hammond address. 

For more information, call 219-853-6378.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

