Hammond flower giveaway planned for Friday

HAMMOND — The city's annual flower giveaway is coming up.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Hammond residents will be able to pick up a flower during Hammond's flower giveaway at the Hammond Civic Center, 5825 Sohl Ave.

The event is sponsored by Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., Hammond Parks and Recreation and the Hammond Park Foundation, according to a news release.

Hammond Special Events Coordinator Donna Muta said marigolds, impatiens, begonias, petunias, and some vegetable plants, will be available, and a packet of seeds, gloves and shovel will be given out while supplies last.

Residents will need to show their valid Indiana driver's license, or a state of Indiana identification card showing a Hammond address.

For more information, call 219-853-6378.

