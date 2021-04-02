Hammond girl battling leukemia honored with Brilliant Firefly award

"She was just really excited overall because one of her passions is she really wants to grow up and be president of the United States, so just being there in that setting and then to be awarded that award, really made her feel like this could really happen."

The lieutenant governor's award is given to Hoosiers 18 and younger who light Indiana's future aglow through community service, academic achievement and/or community leadership, and Wednesday was the first time the award has been given out in 2021.

“After hearing Ariyana’s story about her battle with leukemia and her outstanding community involvement to empower young women, I knew she was more than deserving of the Brilliant Firefly,” Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said in an emailed statement to The Times.

The honorees are submitted by legislators, and once Andrade knew Ariyana and her family were coming to Indianapolis, he and his staff got to work.

Andrade nominated Ariyana for being a "remarkable young lady," and her work with Girls on the Run, a nonprofit organization that empowers 8- to 13-year-old girls through lessons and running.