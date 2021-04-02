Hammond girl battling leukemia honored with Brilliant Firefly award

INDIANAPOLIS — Ariyana Alaimo saw a glimpse of her future as she visited the Indiana Statehouse on Wednesday.
The 11-year-old Hammond girl, who is battling leukemia, and her family planned a trip the state's capital after connecting with state Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster.
But what the family didn't know is Andrade had more in store than a tour of the classical Renaissance Revival building with a stained glass dome, marble floors and steps and granite columns.
On Wednesday, Ariyana was presented with the Brilliant Firefly award, which gleans its name from Indiana's state insect.
"I felt loved, grateful, and it encouraged me when I got that award," said Ariyana, who hopes to become the president of the United States one day.
"I want to be president because I want to make a difference. ... I just think whatever boys can do, girls can do. So if boys can run for president, I feel like I could, too."
Anna Alaimo, Ariyana's mom, said it felt good for others to recognize the pre-teen's strength.
"It felt so welcoming. Everyone there welcomed my family, my daughter. Gov. Holcomb took a couple of minutes out and talked to us," Anna Alaimo said, later adding Ariyana was shocked to receive the award.
"She was just really excited overall because one of her passions is she really wants to grow up and be president of the United States, so just being there in that setting and then to be awarded that award, really made her feel like this could really happen."
The lieutenant governor's award is given to Hoosiers 18 and younger who light Indiana's future aglow through community service, academic achievement and/or community leadership, and Wednesday was the first time the award has been given out in 2021.
“After hearing Ariyana’s story about her battle with leukemia and her outstanding community involvement to empower young women, I knew she was more than deserving of the Brilliant Firefly,” Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said in an emailed statement to The Times.
The honorees are submitted by legislators, and once Andrade knew Ariyana and her family were coming to Indianapolis, he and his staff got to work.
Andrade nominated Ariyana for being a "remarkable young lady," and her work with Girls on the Run, a nonprofit organization that empowers 8- to 13-year-old girls through lessons and running.
After a tour of the statehouse and meeting other local legislators, Andrade led the family to Crouch's office for something special, "but they had no idea" what was coming next, Andrade said.
Masked up and social distancing measures in place, Crouch chatted with the Alaimo family before presenting the Brilliant Firefly award to Ariyana.
Looking back, Andrade said moments like Wednesday's award presentation are the ones that matter.
"It was just special. A lot of people are hurting out there. I cannot imagine myself being in the shoes of the Alaimo family ... having to deal with a beloved child at that age having to go through the whole process of leukemia, not understanding what the future will hold, rooting that everything's going to be fine — it definitely was a special moment," the legislator said.