President Joe Biden announced Thursday his intention to nominate Hammond-based federal Magistrate Judge Joshua Kolar to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit.

Kolar has been a magistrate judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Indiana since 2019.

Kolar also serves as a lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy Reserve. He has served in the U.S. Navy Reserve since 2009 and was on active duty in Afghanistan from 2014 to 2015.

Previously, Kolar served as an assistant U.S. attorney in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Indiana from 2007 to 2018. He was the National Security Lead in that office from 2015 to 2018.

Kolar was an associate at Mayer Brown L.L.P. from 2006 to 2007 and 2003 to 2005. He served as a law clerk for Judge Wayne Andersen on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois from 2005 to 2006.

Kolar received his J.D. in 2003 and his B.A. in 1999, both from Northwestern University.

The seventh circuit includes Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin.

Biden has appointed 140 federal judges in the U.S., more than Donald Trump, Barack Obama and George W. Bush had during their presidencies. He has confirmed a record number of civil rights lawyers and public defenders. Of those confirmations, approximately 66% have been women and 66% have been people of color, according to data provided by the White House.

