Hammond lands win in ongoing Lake County tourism board lawsuit, mayor says

HAMMOND — There's nothing in Indiana law requiring special notification of appointments to the Lake County tourism board — something the bureau's president and CEO has required for years despite objections by Hammond, a Superior Court Judge said in a court filing Tuesday.
A judge overseeing an ongoing lawsuit between the city of Hammond and Lake County's tourism bureau has accepted a declaratory judgment in the 2019 case — agreed upon by the city, its council, and the tourism board.
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. views the judgment as a markedly big win for Hammond in the 2019 case. It’s also a sign the bureau has conceded in a formal court filing that there’s no requirement under state law.
“This basically says what (president and CEO Speros Batistatos) been doing for years has been illegal from the get go. This says you can’t do this, you can’t impose this requirement, it’s not in the law,” McDermott said Wednesday.
The judgment also states neither the president/CEO or any other employee has the power to declare a vacancy or to direct any appointments to the bureau board.
When Hammond first filed its lawsuit, the city argued Batistatos had "no authority to concoct" a notification requirement under state law, further calling the move an "illegal power grab."
The lawsuit and appointment controversy stems from a July 2019 incident in which the South Shore tourism authority claimed the Hammond City Council was tardy in reporting its board appointment to the authority by the deadline.
The Hammond City Council voted June 24 to reappoint Raymundo Garcia, the operator of a popular Hammond taco restaurant, but the council failed to personally notify the CVA of the vote by the CVA’s deadline of July 15.
The statute governing CVA board appointees does not expressly state appointing authorities must notify the organization by July 15 — only that the board member be appointed by that time.
But Batistatos required notification anyway.
According to state law, if no appointment is made in time, the lieutenant governor’s appointee to the board — Bill Wellman — has the power to fill a delayed board vacancy. He did so in Hammond’s case last year.
Prior to agreeing to the declaratory judgment, attorneys for the CVA tried to get one count of the lawsuit dismissed on the grounds that last summer’s dispute was “quickly resolved” because within a month of the dust-up the authority relented and seated the council’s choice.
Derek Molter, attorney for the CVA, said the authority is "glad it was able to work with Hammond to resolve cooperatively any doubt about the process for filling vacancies on the Visitors’ Authority’s board and looks forward to working with Hammond and all other stakeholders in continuing to increase visitor spending and the development of regional hospitality assets."
Hammond’s suit has alleged Batistatos implemented this notification policy to enable the appointment of board members that are more favorable to him. Batistatos has denied this.
Batistatos once called McDermott’s litigation threat a “cheap political shot” designed to cast his organization in an embarrassing light.
The declaratory judgment filed Tuesday only applies to one count alleged in the lawsuit.
The second and third counts still stand, which allege Indiana law governing the CVA board appointments is special legislation that unfairly only applies to Lake County.
McDermott said he filed the lawsuit to maintain independent voices on the tourism board and to have members that will speak up against excessive spending and generous compensation packages Batistatos has received over the years.
The CVA, a mostly publicly funded government entity, was created by the Indiana Legislature more than four decades ago.