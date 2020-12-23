Hammond lands win in ongoing Lake County tourism board lawsuit, mayor says

The lawsuit and appointment controversy stems from a July 2019 incident in which the South Shore tourism authority claimed the Hammond City Council was tardy in reporting its board appointment to the authority by the deadline.

The Hammond City Council voted June 24 to reappoint Raymundo Garcia, the operator of a popular Hammond taco restaurant, but the council failed to personally notify the CVA of the vote by the CVA’s deadline of July 15.

The statute governing CVA board appointees does not expressly state appointing authorities must notify the organization by July 15 — only that the board member be appointed by that time.

But Batistatos required notification anyway.

According to state law, if no appointment is made in time, the lieutenant governor’s appointee to the board — Bill Wellman — has the power to fill a delayed board vacancy. He did so in Hammond’s case last year.

Prior to agreeing to the declaratory judgment, attorneys for the CVA tried to get one count of the lawsuit dismissed on the grounds that last summer’s dispute was “quickly resolved” because within a month of the dust-up the authority relented and seated the council’s choice.