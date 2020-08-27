Hammond Legal Aid Clinic offers DACA-related services

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND —The Hammond Legal Aid Clinic is offering legal services relating to immigration and DACA beginning in September.

“Given the needs and sometimes limited resources of Hammond’s immigration population, I felt these services were needed and would further add to the important mission of the Hammond Legal Aid Clinic,” Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said.

Alfredo Estrada, Partner at Burk Costanza & Carberry LLP, will be teaming with the Clinic to provide immigration legal services for qualified Hammond residents.

Alfredo Estrada's immigration practice involves representing immigrants and immigrant families in affirmative applications submitted to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and defensive applications for relief in immigration court.

To receive services from the Clinic, candidates must be a Hammond resident for at least nine months and meet the economic guidelines for that household size

The Hammond Legal Aid Clinic was founded in 2004 by McDermott and the City Hammond Council. It has served thousands of residents in need of legal services that they otherwise could not afford.

For more information, call the Clinic at 219-853-6611.

