 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hammond Legal Aid Clinic offers DACA-related services
urgent

Hammond Legal Aid Clinic offers DACA-related services

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Hammond Stock

The city of Hammond welcome sign is shown.

HAMMOND —The Hammond Legal Aid Clinic is offering legal services relating to immigration and DACA beginning in September.

“Given the needs and sometimes limited resources of Hammond’s immigration population, I felt these services were needed and would further add to the important mission of the Hammond Legal Aid Clinic,” Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said.

Alfredo Estrada, Partner at Burk Costanza & Carberry LLP, will be teaming with the Clinic to provide immigration legal services for qualified Hammond residents.

Alfredo Estrada's immigration practice involves representing immigrants and immigrant families in affirmative applications submitted to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and defensive applications for relief in immigration court.

To receive services from the Clinic, candidates must be a Hammond resident for at least nine months and meet the economic guidelines for that household size

The Hammond Legal Aid Clinic was founded in 2004 by McDermott and the City Hammond Council. It has served thousands of residents in need of legal services that they otherwise could not afford.

For more information, call the Clinic at 219-853-6611.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: 90 staff laid off from East Chicago schools during virtual learning

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts