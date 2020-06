Hammond lifting traffic restrictions put in place because of social unrest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HAMMOND -- Officials are easing traffic restrictions put in place due to protests after they said unrest subsided in recent nights.

Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said via Facebook early Wednesday that barricades blocking traffic from Calumet City would be removed after two nights of relative calm.

"This doesn't mean we are free of any further protests. It simply means that the emergency we found ourselves in after Sunday's looting of the River Oaks Mall area has abated. We will be ready to deploy the cement blocks again within minutes if the situation becomes necessary once again," McDermott said.

Police shut down Calumet Avenue in both directions most of Tuesday at the Little Calumet River near Interstate 80/94, including ramps from the interstate to Calumet, in advance of a rumored protest.

The demonstration ended up being small and peaceful, with about a dozen people gathering on the corner of Calumet Avenue and 175th Street.

McDermott said roadblocks would be cleared later Wednesday, adding it would take public works a few hours to clear the intersections.

"We are sorry for any inconveniences we caused to the Hammond and Calumet City residents while these barricades were up," he said.