Hammond man reaps lengthy prison term for identity theft scheme

HAMMOND — A federal judge has sentenced a Hammond man to prison for his role in a nationwide identity theft scheme.
U.S. District Court Judge James T. Moody imposed a 134-month sentence Tuesday on 45-year-old Gemico T. Childress for his 2018 guilty plea to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.
The judge also is requiring Childress to pay $181,835.77 in restitution to various financial institutions and retailers.
The case is one of a growing number of identity theft schemes that have impacted more than 16 million victims and reaped stolen goods worth more than $16 billion, the government stated in court papers.
Childress and his co-defendants allegedly stole the identities of 652 persons in Canada and at least 15 states, including Indiana.
A federal grand jury, in 2017, indicted Childress, his 41-year-old sister, Temika L. Coleman, and her 36-year-old boyfriend, Vincent E. Prunty, on dozens of felony fraud and theft counts.
The government alleged the trio obtained Social Security numbers and other personal identifiers, many of which were stolen in data breaches, to create fraudulent credit accounts and steal more than $180,000.
A fourth defendant, Rico Prunty, a brother of Vincent, is pleading not guilty to separate conspiracy and theft charges alleging he supplied the scheme with identifiers culled from hundreds of medical documents he stole from an Arizona medical facility where he was an employee.
Rico Prunty is currently scheduled to stand trial later this year.
The government alleges Vincent Prunty, his girlfriend, Coleman, and Childress went to school together and lived in a variety of residences in Chicago, Calumet City, Crown Point, Hazel Crest, Illinois, Hammond and Whiting.
Federal authorities three years ago raided an apartment building on Waltham Street in Hammond, where Childress had connections with the co-defendants.
Investigators found numerous documents, including credit information on their victims as well as equipment to manufacture fraudulent credit cards.
They found the defendants had purchased cellphones, opened telephone accounts, obtained a false Wisconsin state identification card and opened a ComEd utility account under victims’ names.
Many of the defendants’ victims received letters demanding payment for purchases the defendants made. One victim was turned down for a car loan. Another victim was frozen out of his credit account.
Vincent Prunty is serving a 154-month prison term and Coleman a 97-month prison term for their earlier guilty pleas.
U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II stated Tuesday in a prepared news release, “The sentence that Childress received today reflects the seriousness of his crimes.
“Childress left his victims scrambling to clean up their credit and fix their financial reputation. My team of law enforcement officials will continue to aggressively investigate and prosecute identity theft schemes,” Kirsch said.
The case was the result of an investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Toi Denise Houston.
