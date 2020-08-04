Hammond man reaps lengthy prison term for identity theft scheme

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — A federal judge has sentenced a Hammond man to prison for his role in a nationwide identity theft scheme.

U.S. District Court Judge James T. Moody imposed a 134-month sentence Tuesday on 45-year-old Gemico T. Childress for his 2018 guilty plea to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

The judge also is requiring Childress to pay $181,835.77 in restitution to various financial institutions and retailers.

The case is one of a growing number of identity theft schemes that have impacted more than 16 million victims and reaped stolen goods worth more than $16 billion, the government stated in court papers.

Childress and his co-defendants allegedly stole the identities of 652 persons in Canada and at least 15 states, including Indiana.

A federal grand jury, in 2017, indicted Childress, his 41-year-old sister, Temika L. Coleman, and her 36-year-old boyfriend, Vincent E. Prunty, on dozens of felony fraud and theft counts.

The government alleged the trio obtained Social Security numbers and other personal identifiers, many of which were stolen in data breaches, to create fraudulent credit accounts and steal more than $180,000.