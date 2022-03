Hammond man sentenced for gun violence

HAMMOND — A federal judge sentenced a Hammond man to prison for gun violence.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Jon E. DeGuilio imposed a 84-month term Wednesday on 28-year-old Latrell D. McGee, who pleaded guilty last fall to being a felon in possession of firearms.

McGee admitted he rented two rifles March 2, 2020 at a Merrillville gun range and fired them, even though he was legally barred from possessing firearms following a 2015 assault that left a Merrillville man dead.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin F. Wolff argued in an earlier memo to the court the public should be protected from McGee who hasn’t been deterred by his previous brushes with the law.

Wolff said McGee was convicted in 2013 of domestic battery and conversion and in 2015 with felony battery.

The 2015 battery involved McGee and three other men accused of breaking into cars outside an apartment building near Merrillville’s Andrean High School and stealing valuables from within.

Police said Cecil Pendleton Jr., 55, who lived at the apartment building, happened to be leaving for work at 5 a.m. May 6, 2015 when he saw the four men looting cars.

The thieves attacked Pendleton. Wolff said in his memo that McGee ran up to the victim and fired a shot at him, then another thief took McGee's gun and fired more shots at the victim, who later died later of his wounds.

McGee was initially charged with Pendleton’s murder but pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of battery and was freed on probation, after having served three years in jail awaiting trial.

Wolff stated McGee was still on probation for that 2015 shooting when he walked into the Point Blank gun range on Louisiana Street in Merrillville March 2, 2020.

Wolff said McGee rented two semi-automatic rifles from the range. Surveillance video showed McGee fired both rifles in addition to a Glock handgun his girlfriend brought into the range in her purse.

Wolff said that less than two weeks later — March 15, 2020 — McGee pointed the same Glock in his girlfriend’s face and threatening to kill her before McGee’s brother intervened and chased him away.

Wolff said McGee fired several shots at his brother. Police later recovered the Glock during a March 27, 2020 traffic stop of a car McGee was in.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.