Thanks to members of a Hammond club, 53 Navy recruits got a break from boot camp and spent Thanksgiving feasting together and connecting with their loved ones.
Hammond Mohawks Athletic and Conservation Club, at 4040 Calumet Ave., was filled with lively young recruits Thanksgiving Day per their six-year tradition. The club hosts U.S. Navy recruits from the Training Support Center Great Lakes every year to provide home-cooked holiday staples and a day of fun activities.
In the years the club has hosted the event, this was the first time they hosted a local recruit who was able to invite his mother.
For Regina Witkowski, of Chicago, seeing her son for the first time in months brought tears of joy to her eyes.
“I really did pray for this. It was my Christmas wish,” Regina said. “It's been a difficult time. ... This means everything to me.”
Trevor Witkowski, 21, of Chicago, counted 79 days since he began training and last saw his family.
“I'm just really happy to be here,” Trevor said. “It's a treat to come here today and see my mom. We actually passed up my house on our way here. It's been good to see my family for the holidays and get a nice break from the past three months.”
Next Thanksgiving Regina plans to come back to the Hammond club to show gratitude for the priceless gift of seeing her son.
“I already told them I'm coming here next year to help volunteer,” Witkowski said.
For those with families farther away, cellphones and computers were set up for recruits to call, Skype and message with loved ones. Video games, guitars and games like Battleship were also set up for some holiday fun.
“It's like a breath of fresh air to get away from the base and snap back into the civilian world,” Tony Kirleu, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, said. “There's no RDC (Recruit Division Commander) yelling at you. You can just kick back and chill with shipmates. I called my mom, and she cried a little bit. It's the little things that mean a lot.”
Austin Persaud, 19, of Orlando, Florida, like many other recruits from warmer climates, experienced Midwest weather for the first time while at the training center.
“I was really happy marching in the snow at first, but it got old really fast,” Persaud said.
For Persaud and his shipmates, simply the smell and taste of a home-cooked meal made their holiday away from home.
“It makes all of the difference,” Persaud said. “The last couple of months the food has been monotone. But here, you can tell they put a lot of care into this.”
The dinner originated in a tradition that stretches back to World War I with the Adopt-a-Sailor program. Traditionally, families take in sailors and treat them to a home-cooked Thanksgiving meal.
“I'm a Vietnam-era vet. At that time, they didn't have anything like this for us,” said Pete Vukovich, a coordinator of the event.
The Training Support Center Great Lakes in Great Lakes, Illinois, is the home of the U.S. Navy's only enlisted boot camp in the nation. Vukovich, who went through the center in 1967, remembers being in the shoes of the young recruits who filled the room.
“My favorite part of this is as a Navy vet, myself, looking out there and remembering what it was like being 18 years old and joining the Navy,” Vukovich said. “I talk to them, swap some sea stories. I just enjoy seeing them happy.”
Suzette Kubacki, a volunteer, said it's a true group effort to organize the event and feed 53 young men. The cooks, Dave Kubacki and Randy Plys, have their hands full in the kitchen while other volunteers and club members tend to the recruits.
“The members of the club and the community really support this event,” Vukovich said. “We get support from local unions, local businesses, grocery stores, meat markets, bakeries. The list goes on and on. That support makes sure we're able to do this every year.”
With a room full of smiling young naval recruits surrounded by Thanksgiving food, the organization marked off another successful year of unforgettable memories.
“We sacrifice our holiday to give back to the people serving our country,” Kubacki said. “These young men and women make sacrifices for our country. It's heart-warming to be able to do this for them.”