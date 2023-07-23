A Hammond native who wrote for many hit television shows like "The Wonder Years," "The Bob Newhart Show" and "All in the Family" died.

Phil Doran died just eight days shy of his 79th birthday due to complications of Alzheimer’s in southern California early this year.

"He has roots in Hammond and Munster and was a very well known in Hollywood," his brother-in-law Henry Feinberg said. "He created, wrote, produced and directed television game shows and primarily sitcoms. Some of his shows are still syndicated around the World. Amongst his accolades were a book and stage plays."

He grew up in south Hammond and then Munster, graduating from Hammond High School in 1961. He went on to earn a degree in broadcasting from Indiana University and headed to Los Angeles to become a comedy writer in Hollywood. He met the Rat Pack comedian Joey Bishop, which got him a gig writing jokes for his Las Vegas standup. He was invited to an industry party where he met the producer Chuck Barris, landing him a gig as an Associate Producer for "The Dating Game."

He started writing for "The Bob Newhart Show" and went on to become a mainstay of network television between 1970 and 1995. He wrote for "All in the Family," "Too Close for Comfort," "Facts of Life," "Who’s the Boss" and "Wonder Years."

Doran created, wrote and produced the ABC series "Carter Country." The show about a small-town police force debuted in 1977 and ran for two seasons.

He was a producer for shows like "Jennifer Slept Here," "Sister, Sister," "Free Spirit" and "The Facts of Life." Two of his staged plays were performed in Los Angeles.

His family said in his obituary he wrote "the kind of classic shows we all grew up with and would forever become a cherished part of our lives."

After retiring from Hollywood, he moved to Italy and wrote the comedy novel "The Reluctant Tuscan," which was published in 2001.