A developer will break ground Friday on a new $35 million commercial development in Hammond.

Park 24 Marble Street Development plans to build the 400,000-square-foot commercial development near the state line, across from V.A. Towing and Salvage and down the street from Marble Metal Recycling.

South Bend-based Great Lakes Capital and Kelly Construction are partnering on the project, which is slated to open in the fall or winter of next year.

“Great Lakes Capital and Kelly Construction are appreciative of the Indiana Economic Development Corp. and the City of Hammond incentives that have made the development and remediation of this brownfield site possible," said Jeff Smoke of Great Lakes Capital. "A 400,000 square foot high bay warehouse is in high demand and will provide Hammond with the opportunity to attract new jobs and investment.”

Mayor Thomas McDermott, Jr.. and city of Hammond officials plan to be at the groundbreaking at 11 a.m. Friday at 24 Marble Street in Hammond. The event is open to the public.

“The city is excited to partner with the 24 Marble Street group on a 400,000 square foot turnkey commercial building in Hammond. The demand for this type of development is high and will give any business that locates there a competitive advantage," McDermott said. “Our economic development team fields calls often for businesses looking to relocate in Hammond and now we can direct them to space that is immediately available.”

Great Lakes Capital also developed GLC Hammond–Sheffield at 3450 Sheffield Ave. in Hammond. It is now marketing space in the 225,000-sqaure-foot warehouse and light industrial site.