A new owner acquired the former OK Champion building in downtown Hammond.

Mario Lopez purchased the historic two-story brick building, which has street-level retail and offices on the second floor.

The 14,000-square-foot building at 5252 Hohman Avenue was built sometime in the 1920s. It was constructed by OK Champion, a Hammond company that originally manufactured potato-digging devices and later switched to making products to bury and dig up electric, utility and sewer lines. Some of its intellectual property was purchased by Louisiana-based Timerland Equipment in 2012 and it ceased operations in Hammond.

The building is now home to Potato Express, Trends Beauty Bar, Region Recovery Services and a few other businesses.

"It's interesting that it started out as a potato digger manufacturer and is now home to a potato restaurant," Lopez said.

Potato Express and other tenants will remain but have been struggling as a result of the downtown Hammond construction that's tied up Hohman Avenue for the last two years.

Lopez said he's investing in the property because of the planned redevelopment of downtown Hammond.

"I'm hoping to ride the waves of the redevelopment with the South Shore Line station, housing and other development coming on," he said. "Downtown Whiting and downtown Crown Point came back and are nice now. If you've lived in the Region, you know that wasn't the case a few decades ago. Downtown Whiting was rundown and there wasn't much in downtown Crown Point. It's time for change in downtown Hammond."

He thinks a train station and hundreds of new residents will help spark more redevelopment in the city's commercial district, which was once a major shopping hub filled with department stores, movie palaces and many other retailers before it started to decline in the 1970s after losing business to suburbanization and shopping malls like River Oaks and Southlake Mall.

"I'm optimistic about revitalization," he said. "I feel optimism about what the city is doing."

Lopez plans improvements for the properties. Potato Express for instance is working with the Hammond Development Corporation to remove the Philly Steak and Lemonade signage left behind by a former tenant.

One of the street-level storefronts and some office space is currently available for lease.

For more information, call 219-682-6317 or email butterflywindow@gmail.com.