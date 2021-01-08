Hammond — one of NWI's most diverse cities — names its first black police chief

During his years in Hammond, he worked in patrol, as a K-9 handler, in the bike patrol division, on Hammond's SWAT team, gang/narcotics unit and on the HIDTA task force in Lake County.

He also worked in internal affairs for five years, McDermott said.

Short thanked God, and his fellow officers, family and friends for the support over his 36-year career in law enforcement.

“When I came on, I didn’t have glasses, I had a lot of hair, I was able to chase people,” Short said, jokingly.

Jeff Long, captain of patrol, will move to assistant chief of police under Short, and Rob Bunner, lieutenant in patrol, will be moving into the position of patrol captain.

Doughty send-off

McDermott also presented the outgoing chief, Doughty, with an honorary Key to the City for his seven years heading up the department, as he leaves the high-stress position to spend more time with family.

Doughty thanked him, saying McDermott challenged him on day one when he was promoted to chief in 2014 to come up with new programs "that has your name on them" to bring the Hammond Police Department to a better place.