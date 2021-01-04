Hammond police chief unexpectedly resigns after seven years

HAMMOND — The city's police chief, John Doughty, is resigning as chief to focus on family, he said.
“Being chief of police is a very demanding job,” Doughty said. “At this point in my life, I need to focus more on my family and be able to spend more time with them. I appreciate the faith and trust Mayor (Thomas) McDermott has shown me."
"The Hammond Police Department is honored to have had chief Doughty serve as their leader for the past seven years as he has helped the police department take great strides forward and has led the department in excellence of service for the citizens of Hammond," department spokesman Lt. Steven Kellogg said.
Doughty was named the city's police chief in April 2014, replacing longtime police chief Brian Miller, and focused on equipping his officers with the latest technology, such as body cameras and license plate readers citywide.
While he is resigning as chief, department spokesman Lt. Steven Kellogg said Doughty will be staying within the administration in a different role. No details on that were immediately available.
McDermott said Doughty will be missed. He said Doughty was leaving for personal reasons and that Doughty was not asked to resign.
In a statement, McDermott said: “I was caught off guard with John’s decision. ... I wish he wasn’t retiring, but now that he has made his decision I wish him and his family all the best."
McDermott said Doughty also was the driving force of the Academy Bound program which greatly helped in diversifying the Hammond Police Department.
Doughty served as a field training officer, K-9 handler, narcotics officer, SWAT commander, sergeant and captain of the Uniform Division during his 37-year career with the Hammond Police Department.
McDermott said of Doughty: "He's great. He's been chief for 7 years. I've been mayor 17 years, and I've only had two chiefs, him and Brian Miller."
"He really advanced the technological aspect of the department," McDermott said Monday. "The LPRs (license plate readers) happened under his watch, the crime-fighting cameras happened under his watch, and he was a great officer."
“This is definitely bittersweet,” Phil Taillon, chief of staff, said. “I’m happy for John and his family, but will certainly miss working together with him going forward. He was a true leader.”
“It came as a complete surprise to me to hear of John’s retirement," Dave Woerpel, council president, said. “He was always willing to help me and my colleagues when dealing with a constituent’s complaint. I have always considered him a friend and appreciate all that he has done for the city. I wish him well.”
Doughty's last day is January 31. His replacement will be announced in the near future.
This story is developing. Check back later for updates.