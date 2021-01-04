Hammond police chief unexpectedly resigns after seven years

HAMMOND — The city's police chief, John Doughty, is resigning as chief to focus on family, he said.

“Being chief of police is a very demanding job,” Doughty said. “At this point in my life, I need to focus more on my family and be able to spend more time with them. I appreciate the faith and trust Mayor (Thomas) McDermott has shown me."

"The Hammond Police Department is honored to have had chief Doughty serve as their leader for the past seven years as he has helped the police department take great strides forward and has led the department in excellence of service for the citizens of Hammond," department spokesman Lt. Steven Kellogg said.

Doughty was named the city's police chief in April 2014, replacing longtime police chief Brian Miller, and focused on equipping his officers with the latest technology, such as body cameras and license plate readers citywide.

While he is resigning as chief, department spokesman Lt. Steven Kellogg said Doughty will be staying within the administration in a different role. No details on that were immediately available.

McDermott said Doughty will be missed. He said Doughty was leaving for personal reasons and that Doughty was not asked to resign.