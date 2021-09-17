 Skip to main content
Hammond police looking for 2 missing teens
Hammond police looking for 2 missing teens

HAMMOND — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating two missing 17-year-olds who have not returned home since late last month.

Kayla Valenzuela left her home in the 6200 block of Harrison Avenue on Aug. 29 and is believed to have run away, according to the Hammond Police Department.

Malik Burton left his house in the 6100 block of Harrison Avenue on Aug. 31. He also is believed to have run away, Hammond police said in a Facebook post.

Neither Burton nor Valenzuela have made contact with their families since leaving home.

Valenzuela is described as a Mexican girl standing 5-foot-3 and weighing approximately 138 pounds. She has brown eyes and long brown hair that she may be wearing straight or curly.

Burton is described as a biracial male with short dark hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighs 125 pounds.

Police said the teens might be with one another.

Anyone with information on Valenzuela’s whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Lt. Mike Jordan at 219-852-2974, while those who have information about Burton's whereabouts are asked to call Detective Schutz at 219-852-6381.

If anyone spots Burton or Valenzuela, they should call 911, or 219-660-0001 immediately.

Times staff writer Mary Freda contributed to this report. 

Andy is a staff writer with The Times covering public safety and breaking news. Contact him at andy.viano@nwi.com or 219-933-3250.

