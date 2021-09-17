Hammond police looking for missing teen

HAMMOND — Officers are asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old girl who has not returned home since late last month.

Kayla Valenzuela left her home in the 6200 block of Harrison Avenue on Aug. 29 and is believed to have run away, according to the Hammond Police Department. Valenzuela has not made contact with her family since leaving home.

She is described as a Mexican girl standing 5-foot-3 and weighing approximately 138 pounds. She has brown eyes and long brown hair that she may be wearing straight or curly. Police said Valenzuela may be with another missing boy whose name was not released.

Anyone with information on Valenzuela’s whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Lt. Mike Jordan at 219-852-2974. If anyone spots Valenzuela, they should call 911 or 219-660-0001 immediately.

