Hammond police officer jumps at chance to donate stem cells

One year after the donation, Seles can contact Be The Match and ask if the patient would be willing to communicate with him.

“I just want to send him a letter and say, ‘Hey, this is who I am. I want to come see you,’” Seles said. “If he says no, then that’s it. That’s fine. … But if he says yes, that’s even better.”

'I'm there to help people'

Seles was among the first two recruits to join the Hammond Police Department after completing the city’s Academy Bound program.

He’s been with the department for about two years and previously worked for the Indiana Department of Correction at Indiana State Prison in Michigan City.

“I wanted to be a police officer my whole life,” he said.

Seles recently received a kind note from a family, after he responded to a home where a man with terminal cancer had just died, Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

Seles said the family appreciated that he stayed with them until funeral home staff arrived.