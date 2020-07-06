Hammond police officer jumps at chance to donate stem cells

HAMMOND — After losing both of his grandfathers to cancer, police Patrolman Adam Seles jumped at a chance last year to help a 70-year-old man battling acute myelogenous leukemia.
Seles, 27, took two injections a day for five days and endured terrible back pain as part of a stem cell donation process.
“In the end, it was so worth it,” he said.
After traveling to Grand Rapids, Michigan, in September to make the donation for Be The Match, there were some who questioned why Seles wanted to endure the painful process for someone of advanced age.
“If I can do anything to help anybody, no matter what the age is, I’m there,” he said.
Besides losing his grandfathers — who died on the same date several years apart — Seles has watched his father survive several types of cancer. Seles decided to forgo joining the Army after high school to remain home and support his father, he said.
Making the choice to donate stem cells was easy, he said, because he would hope someone else would do the same if anyone in his family were in need.
A simple mouth swab
Seles was signing his son up for T-ball at Morton High School in spring 2018 when he saw a Be The Match booth and told his wife, Courtney Seles, 24, they should check it out.
The grandmother of a local boy fighting cancer explained a swab would be taken from their mouths and sent off for analysis. If they were determined to be a match for someone in need, they would be notified.
“It’s hard to get a match,” Seles said. “But if you do, they ask, 'Would you be interested in following through?'"
Seles and his wife both signed up, but so far Courtney Seles hasn’t received a call.
Adam learned in summer 2019 that he was a match and the recipient would need a donation within just four to six weeks.
He traveled with his father, Nathan Seles, 58, to Grand Rapids for a physical and blood draw. While they were at the facility, staff worked to ensure Seles was comfortable and wanted to follow through with the donation process.
At one point, he looked over and saw his father was crying, he said.
“It means a lot to him,” Seles said of his dad. “He’s dealt with cancer a few times. It means a lot to him that I can do something.”
An arduous donation process
Seles began the injections at home with the help of his mother-in-law, a nurse, he said.
Medical staff warned he could feel pain in the back or legs, because the medication being injected allows stem cells to pass from the bone marrow into the blood stream.
The pain was relentless, he said.
“Mine was all in my lower back. Nothing helped,” he said.
When it was time to travel back to Grand Rapids to complete the donation process, Seles took his family, including his wife and three children.
“They kind of just thought it was like a vacation, and Daddy’s going to get something done,” he said.
Staff at the blood center inserted IVs in Seles’ arm. One took the blood from his body into a machine that separated out stem cells, and another allowed the blood to be returned to his body after filtering.
Seles was told he might have to sit without moving — to prevent any disturbance of the IV sites — for up to eight hours. However, his stem cell count was so high, the process took just four hours for him.
The Hammond Police Department supported him in the donation, allowing him to take time off, he said.
A bag containing Seles’ donated stem cells was immediately shipped out to the patient in need, he said.
Seles doesn’t know the man’s name or where he lives, other than that he was in the United States. Staff told Seles the patient was close enough that he’d likely receive the donation the same day.
One year after the donation, Seles can contact Be The Match and ask if the patient would be willing to communicate with him.
“I just want to send him a letter and say, ‘Hey, this is who I am. I want to come see you,’” Seles said. “If he says no, then that’s it. That’s fine. … But if he says yes, that’s even better.”
'I'm there to help people'
Seles was among the first two recruits to join the Hammond Police Department after completing the city’s Academy Bound program.
He’s been with the department for about two years and previously worked for the Indiana Department of Correction at Indiana State Prison in Michigan City.
“I wanted to be a police officer my whole life,” he said.
Seles recently received a kind note from a family, after he responded to a home where a man with terminal cancer had just died, Lt. Steve Kellogg said.
Seles said the family appreciated that he stayed with them until funeral home staff arrived.
Dealing with deaths can be difficult, but Seles always lets families know he’s there for them. He makes himself available to talk, and lets families know he will be in his patrol car if they need him while they wait for coroner’s investigators or funeral home employees to arrive, he said.
“That’s my job,” he said. “I’m there to help people. I’m there to support people and do whatever I can to make them feel comfortable.”
Seles, who grew up in Hammond and still lives in the city, said his parents raised him to respect others. It also helps that he knows many of his fellow residents, he said.
“Talking and respect is the biggest thing with this job,” he said.
Seles said he could be asked to donate stem cells to the same person one more time within the year.
After that, he could be asked to donate to only one other person, if he’s determined to be a match.
“I would do it again. In a heartbeat,” he said.
