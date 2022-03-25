Hammond police warn of rise of cocaine spiked with fentanyl after overdose deaths

Hammond police are warning the public of a new street drug combination that resulted in four overdoses this week.

"The Hammond Police Department is issuing a warning to the public that there is a dangerous new drug combination on the street, and it’s killing people at an alarming rate," Hammond Police Department spokesperson Lt. Steven Kellogg said. "Fentanyl, a highly addictive, synthetic opioid is normally laced into the street drug heroin. But recently, police have been seeing a drastic increase in the number of cocaine drug samples that contain fentanyl."

Fentanyl — a powerful opioid — is synthetically manufactured, making it cheap to procure. It's often cut into street drugs in order to cut costs.

"Lake County reported five overdose deaths from heroin laced with fentanyl over a 12-month period and a staggering 55 from cocaine laced with fentanyl," Kellogg said. "This week in Hammond alone, the police department has responded to four overdoses involving the cocaine/fentanyl mixture, two of which resulted in death."

Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties suffered more than 2,000 overdose drug deaths last year, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

"Numbers don’t lie. This is a dangerous situation, and it is only going to get worse," Kellogg said. "Everyone knows someone that has been affected by opioids in some way. If you or someone you know uses these drugs, please call and get help. There are a number of hotlines available. Please reach out because it could mean saving the life of someone you love."

