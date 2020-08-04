Hammond schools to reopen virtually for first half of year; contact sports suspended for first semester

Other "safe spaces" for e-learning will be established in several School City of Hammond locations to provide supervision younger students in families with essential workers.

At the board meeting, parents, students and staff spilled out of the full school board room in the Hammond administrative building, watching the meeting on cell phones and laptops.

"I know this is a difficult choice and choosing e-learning will be a burden on many families," Morton High School teacher Anita Cox said. "But, it's the safest choice and our top priority must be to protect kids, but I also ask that you please don't force teachers to make a choice to risk their job or their life."

Student athletes in Hammond spoke before the board's vote in support of the continuation of school sports programs, despite multiple positive cases confirmed in Hammond's summer programs.

"Athletics keeps a lot of our players off the streets and in school trying to make a way for not only themselves, but their families,” Morton High School Quarterback Paris Hewlett said. "I worked my butt off for 12 years to get to the position I am in right now and I can’t have my season taken away from me. I already got a foot in the door of achieving my goals and my dreams."