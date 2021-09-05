Hammond set to break ground on final development in Oxbow Landing Tuesday

HAMMOND — The city is set to host its final groundbreaking for the Oxbow Landing development located along an oxbow on the Little Calumet River.

The city of Hammond and ATG Real Estate Development will gather at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at 2911 Carlson Drive to break ground on the last parcel in the development.

Southeast of the Kennedy Avenue interchange on the Borman Expressway, the mixed-use development is home to hotels, office buildings, Byway Brewing and Buffalo Wild Wings.

The development was once home to River Park Apartments, a crime-ridden housing complex that Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. vowed to raze if elected.

When first elected in 2004, McDermott did just that, and the city spent $20 million to purchase and tear down the apartments.

“Our economic development team works hard to bring new development to Hammond,” McDermott said in a press release. “The city’s initial $20 million investment in the Oxbow Landing Development area has been eclipsed by all the development dollars brought in."

McDermott said the final project will be a 14,000-square-foot, class-A office building, which will have three floors and feature a terraced roof.