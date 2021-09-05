 Skip to main content
Hammond set to break ground on final development in Oxbow Landing Tuesday
A rendering shows the new 14,000-square-foot, class-A office building, featuring three floors and a terraced roof, to be located at 2911 Carlson Drive, Hammond. The building will be in the city of Hammond's Oxbow Landing development. 

HAMMOND — The city is set to host its final groundbreaking for the Oxbow Landing development located along an oxbow on the Little Calumet River.

The city of Hammond and ATG Real Estate Development will gather at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at 2911 Carlson Drive to break ground on the last parcel in the development. 

Southeast of the Kennedy Avenue interchange on the Borman Expressway, the mixed-use development is home to hotels, office buildings, Byway Brewing and Buffalo Wild Wings.  

The development was once home to River Park Apartments, a crime-ridden housing complex that Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. vowed to raze if elected. 

When first elected in 2004, McDermott did just that, and the city spent $20 million to purchase and tear down the apartments.

“Our economic development team works hard to bring new development to Hammond,” McDermott said in a press release. “The city’s initial $20 million investment in the Oxbow Landing Development area has been eclipsed by all the development dollars brought in."

McDermott said the final project will be a 14,000-square-foot, class-A office building, which will have three floors and feature a terraced roof. 

"The office building, he said, "is a perfect example of high-quality progress that so many communities seek."

"We are proud that the ATG team calls Hammond its home," McDermott added. 

Home2 Suites by Hilton also is building a new, $8 million, multi-story hotel in the development. 

Eric Gastevich, founder of ATG Real Estate Development, LLC, said in a press release McDermott has created a, "dedicated leadership team who are able to not only help identify development opportunities, but to help strategize potential incentive programs and deal structures to help convert concepts into reality.”

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

