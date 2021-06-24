Hammond stayed strong, continued progressing amid pandemic, McDermott reports during State of the City address

Former Police Chief John Doughty also was recognized for his service to the Hammond Police Department, who equipped Hammond police with body cameras and implemented Blue Net license plate reading cameras across the city.

Thus far, the city has seen a 13% decrease in crime from last year, McDermott said, noting the city's Blue Net system helps Hammond's crime rate stay low.

"The Blue Net has been integral in investigating and solving many violent crimes and property crimes, including the discovery of dozens of stolen automobiles," he said. "Our Community Partner program expanded the Blue Net’s reach by allowing our police to access business and residential camera systems when a crime occurs."

He also discussed the department's new mental health and wellness program.

The longtime mayor also touched on the city's recent water rate increase, which resulted in a lawsuit with five Northwest Indiana communities.

That lawsuit is currently being settled, and the City Council recently passed new wholesale rates for Indiana customer communities, McDermott said.