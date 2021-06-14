Hammond to host inaurgural Juneteenth celebration Saturday

HAMMOND — The city of Hammond is hosting its inaugural Juneteenth celebration Saturday.
Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of more than 250,000 enslaved black people in Texas, after Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas, announcing those enslaved were free by executive decree on June 19, 1865, according to The National Museum of African American History and Culture.
The day came to be known as "Juneteenth" by those who were newly freed in Texas, The National Museum of African American History and Culture said on its website. The day came more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was made effective in 1863.
"Juneteenth marks our country’s second Independence Day. Although it has long (been) celebrated in the African American community, this monumental event remains largely unknown to most Americans," The National Museum of African American History and Culture states in a blog post on its website.
The event is set to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 5925 Columbia Ave., according to a news release.
There will be food trucks, craft vendors, music by DJ Shoo and more, a press release states.
The celebration's theme is "Still We Rise" and will feature African American honor students from the Class of 2021 across the School City of Hammond.
Students being honored by the city's Juneteenth Committee include:
- Darrick Woods, 2021 valedictorian of George Rogers Clark Middle/High School, who is attending Northwestern in Illinois and majoring in neuroscience.
- Jamarrion Evans, honor student from Morton High School and Hammond Arts and Performance Academy (HAPA), who will attend Niagara University in New York and major in theatre study/performance.
- Madison Snorton, 2021 valedictorian of Morton High School, who will attend Case Western Reserve University in Ohio and major in neuroscience.
- Shardai Holmes, 2021 valedictorian of Hammond High School, who is set to attend Tuskegee University in Alabama and major in nursing.
- Khalya Dent, Area Career Center University and Hammond High School student, who earned her associate's degree and will attend Purdue University West Lafayette to major in pharmacology to become a traveling pharmacist.
For more information, call Ciara Bolden, the city's housing and homeless prevention coordinator, at 219-853-6358 ext. 2.