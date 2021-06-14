Hammond to host inaurgural Juneteenth celebration Saturday

HAMMOND — The city of Hammond is hosting its inaugural Juneteenth celebration Saturday.

Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of more than 250,000 enslaved black people in Texas, after Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas, announcing those enslaved were free by executive decree on June 19, 1865, according to The National Museum of African American History and Culture.

The day came to be known as "Juneteenth" by those who were newly freed in Texas, The National Museum of African American History and Culture said on its website. The day came more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was made effective in 1863.

"Juneteenth marks our country’s second Independence Day. Although it has long (been) celebrated in the African American community, this monumental event remains largely unknown to most Americans," The National Museum of African American History and Culture states in a blog post on its website.

The event is set to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 5925 Columbia Ave., according to a news release.