The Festival of the Lakes has long drawn big crowds to the Pavilion at Wolf Lake in Hammond.

The bright neon lights of the carnival midway beckon. The appetizing aroma of meat on the grill wafts from the food trucks. The biggest attraction of all has been the series of free concerts catering to various crowds.

Headliners like Nas, Bush, Sublime, Darius Rucker, Boyz II Men, the Charlie Daniels Band, Sammy Hagar and the Circle, Sugar Ray, Big & Rich, and The Roots have played free shows along the great ripping expanse of Wolf Lake, which straddles Hammond and Chicago. Each night typically features a different genre.

The formula is familiar. But this year Hammond decided to try something new. It booked rap superstar Lil Wayne to play Saturday night, just days after performing at the ESPY Awards, and charged $125 a ticket.

The huge jump initially had some scratching their heads.

The show has nearly sold out. About 18,000 concert-goers will be in attendance. So Hammond plans to stick with having a paid concert with a higher profile act on Saturday night, typically the peak of attendance for the festival.

"This has been a total success," Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said. "We're going to keep using this format, where the other days are free and Saturday night will have a ticketed show for the biggest artist."

It won't always be a rap act.

"It might be country or rock. It could be anything," he said. "It will be different every year. I don't want rap fans to think Saturday night will always be rap. It will be the biggest artist we can get, whether that's country, rap or rock."

Lil Wayne sold out all the available $125 gold-section tickets closest to the stage. The city expected him to sell out the silver section, which was $65 a ticket and farther from the stage.

The initial impetus for the tickets was the popularity of last year's Rick Ross show, which drew 22,000 to the summer festival celebrating Hammond's three lakes: Michigan, Wolf and George. It raised safety concerns so Hammond wanted to rein in the attendance to a more manageable level.

"We have 75 first responders working the festival. It's very safe," McDermott said. "The only problem we had was the tornado warning the first day. But the weather should be clear sailing for the rest of the week. It started out in the 60s but should be warmer."

Wednesday's opening act, Ja Rule and Ashanti, drew more than 7,000 with hits like "Always on Times," Mesmerize" and "What's Luv?" and their music videos playing behind them on stage. This year the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority added new video screens that tout Region attractions like beaches, breweries and casinos.

Hammond artist Mark Emerson drew the Festival of the Lakes concert poster again. The city plans to establish an online store to sell posters, shirts and other merchandise from past festivals.

"We're going do that after this year's festival is over," McDermott said.

Hammond gave away about 2,000 tickets for free to city residents to the Lil Wayne show and could have given out more, McDermott said. The festival is popular across the Region and the Chicago area, drawing music lovers from around the Midwest.

Festivals of the Lakes should be able to book bigger acts and draw more widely with the new format, McDermott said. He envisions trying to bring in big names like the Dave Matthews Band to headline a ticketed show.

While many Festivals of the Lakes acts traditionally have been a decade or two past their commercial prime, selling tickets for Saturday night shows will let Hammond pay higher booking fees that will bring in bigger and more contemporary acts, McDermott said.

"The new format is a grand slam. We broke the mold and found that people are willing to pay to enjoy themselves. Once we have this one under our belt, we'll start booking for next year."