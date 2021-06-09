 Skip to main content
Hammond transit development meeting Wednesday
Hammond transit development meeting Wednesday

The Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority will host a public forum at 6 p.m. Wednesday to introduce a draft plan for a Transit Development District around the future Hammond Gateway commuter rail station.

The forum will be available to view online on Zoom and Facebook, and will be open to the public. Officials and consultants will describe the potential boundaries of the TDD, which will leverage tax revenue to encourage property development.

The forum will be held in the council chambers at Hammond City Hall, 5925 Calumet Ave., on Zoom at mksk.zoom.us/j/85410730009, and on the RDA’s Facebook page at facebook.com/rdacatalyst.

