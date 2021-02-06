Hammond trucking firm purchases old Edison school site for $1.2 million

GARY — A little over a year ago, a newly sworn-in Mayor Jerome Prince stood in front of the abandoned Thomas Edison school on Fifth Avenue, vowing to do something about some of the city’s biggest eyesores: its vacant schools.
That same school site at 5400 W. Fifth Ave. was sold last week to Djuric Trucking, a Hammond firm, for nearly $1.2 million. The sale comes mere months after the city of Gary purchased the site from the school corporation for only $1 with the intent to put it out for bid.
Djuric Trucking wants to relocate its headquarters to Gary and invest $2.9 million in a build-out there, according to Eric Reaves, head of community investment for the city of Gary.
Djuric Trucking has to vacate its current site, 4717 Sheffield Ave. in Hammond, because the property is being usurped for the South Shore Line's West Lake Corridor project, Reaves said.
A company representative confirmed the reason for the move on Friday, but could not immediately offer more details about the project, saying the development is in the early stages of planning.
Many of the city's closed public schools shuttered years ago amid Gary's population decline have become littered with graffiti, the target of trespassers and arsonists. A fourth homicide victim found in an abandoned Gary school in the last eight years was discovered in Norton Elementary in November 2019.
Reaves said this will be the first time the Edison property will be on the city’s tax rolls in decades. He said he anticipates at least 50 construction jobs and another 50-75 permanent jobs that carry over from the Hammond site.
It’s unclear if the company’s move to a new headquarters will result in new job openings for Gary residents.
Last January, the mayor had ordered the demolitions of Aetna, Norton, Horace Mann, Lew Wallace, Edison, Carver, Nobel, Spaulding and Brunswick schools, calling them the worst of the worst in terms of blight and attractors of crime.
The indebted Gary Community School Corp., operating under state takeover since 2017, listed 33 of its unused properties in 2018 after liens preventing their sale were lifted.
As of December, 14 have been sold, including its Wirt-Emerson Visual and Performing Arts Academy that closed in 2018 to the city of Gary.
Other properties sold to the city include: Aetna Elementary School, Brunswick Elementary School, Ivanhoe Elementary School, an undeveloped property next to Ivanhoe, and Nobel Elementary School.
Reaves said the city wants to retain the pool and performance auditorium at Wirt-Emerson while seeking developers for market-rate housing there.
In the meantime, the city has spent “quite a bit of money” to fix street lights and install lighting to deter break-ins, theft and other criminal activity.
Some criticized Prince last year for what they called a blind-sided move against the school district. Others questioned the sudden urgency for the demolitions.
Prince on Friday said he was happy to see his promises of action unfold. He said Djuric is being provided state incentives for the move to Gary, but no city tax breaks or incentives are being offered.
Reaves said he's encouraged by the pace set to sell off and redevelop the school properties.
He said he is preparing a request for proposals for the old Aetna building.
Gallery: Gary's abandoned schools