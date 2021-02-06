Hammond trucking firm purchases old Edison school site for $1.2 million

GARY — A little over a year ago, a newly sworn-in Mayor Jerome Prince stood in front of the abandoned Thomas Edison school on Fifth Avenue, vowing to do something about some of the city’s biggest eyesores: its vacant schools.

That same school site at 5400 W. Fifth Ave. was sold last week to Djuric Trucking, a Hammond firm, for nearly $1.2 million. The sale comes mere months after the city of Gary purchased the site from the school corporation for only $1 with the intent to put it out for bid.

Djuric Trucking wants to relocate its headquarters to Gary and invest $2.9 million in a build-out there, according to Eric Reaves, head of community investment for the city of Gary.

Djuric Trucking has to vacate its current site, 4717 Sheffield Ave. in Hammond, because the property is being usurped for the South Shore Line's West Lake Corridor project, Reaves said.

A company representative confirmed the reason for the move on Friday, but could not immediately offer more details about the project, saying the development is in the early stages of planning.