Hammond's inaugural Juneteenth fest celebrates African American history

HAMMOND — For those who understand Juneteenth, the nation’s newest federal holiday commemorates a key moment in African American history. Some see it as an opportunity to celebrate the past while reviewing progress made in race relations and consider work still to be done.
For those attending the city of Hammond’s inaugural Juneteenth celebration Saturday, it was a celebration of unwritten history.
As Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. stated, "The history you read is not necessarily the history of our ancestors.”
The mayor noted that while Juneteenth may make some feel uncomfortable, “this is something we need to learn about and we need to teach our kids."
Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of more than 250,000 enslaved black people in Texas after federal troops in Galveston Bay, Texas, announced on June 19, 1865, that those enslaved were free by executive decree. Even though the Civil War was over, Texas was the most remote region of the Confederacy, home to 250,000 slaves.
The day came to be known as "Juneteenth" by the newly freed in Texas, which in 1980 became the first state to recognize Juneteenth as a state holiday.
On June 17, President Joe Biden approved legislation making Juneteenth this nation’s 11th federal holiday.
Recalling the Tulsa race riots of 100 years ago in which millions of dollars in black-owned homes and businesses were destroyed, McDermott expressed his hope that Hammond, a diverse community, can become a “beacon of light” for other communities addressing race issues.
After detailing the history behind Juneteenth, retired Hammond High School English teacher Emanda Jones said the day represents “the true independence for our beautiful, diverse nation. It’s something amazing to celebrate, regardless of your skin color.”
City Councilwoman Katrina Alexander, the city’s first African American female at-large council member, called the holiday a celebration of strides made in race relations while acknowledging more education and work in social justice are needed.
“Dreams do come true and blessings continue to come down,” Alexander said, encouraging others to “make history and make things become better for all.”
The holiday program featured additional speakers and an interpretive dance by the Rev. Cheryl Frith-Brown, of Hammond.
Police Chief William “Andy” Short commented, “We did not ask for handouts. All we ask is to be treated equal.”
Some 33 vendors registered for the holiday event at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
Renẻ L. Greenleaf, executive director of the Hammond Public Library, said the library offers promotional and research materials “that really discuss the whole aspect of Juneteenth.”
Dr. Von Jackson, director of The Aliveness Project for HIV and Hepatitis C testing, called Juneteenth a day to celebrate “life, legacy, and new beginnings.”
The Rev. Homer Cobb, president of Hammond Branch Unit 3021 of the NAACP, said people should use Juneteenth as “awareness of what’s not being taught and an end to free labor in this country.”
The celebration's theme was "Still We Rise" and featured African American honor students from across the School City of Hammond’s graduating class of 2021.
Student honorees were:
- Darrick Woods, valedictorian of George Rogers Clark Middle/High School, who is attending Northwestern in Illinois and majoring in neuroscience.
- Jamarrion Evans, honor student from Morton High School and Hammond Arts and Performance Academy, who will attend Niagara University in New York and major in theatre study/performance.
- Madison Snorton, valedictorian of Morton High School, who will attend Case Western Reserve University in Ohio and major in neuroscience.
- Shardai Holmes, valedictorian of Hammond High School, who is set to attend Tuskegee University in Alabama and major in nursing.
- Khalya Dent, Area Career Center University and Hammond High School student, who earned her associate's degree and will attend Purdue University West Lafayette to major in pharmacology to become a traveling pharmacist.
Holmes said Juneteenth should be a celebration of African American history, “like we’re doing today, coming together. It’s like the Fourth of July, but it’s Juneteenth.”