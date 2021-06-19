Hammond's inaugural Juneteenth fest celebrates African American history

HAMMOND — For those who understand Juneteenth, the nation’s newest federal holiday commemorates a key moment in African American history. Some see it as an opportunity to celebrate the past while reviewing progress made in race relations and consider work still to be done.

For those attending the city of Hammond’s inaugural Juneteenth celebration Saturday, it was a celebration of unwritten history.

As Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. stated, "The history you read is not necessarily the history of our ancestors.”

The mayor noted that while Juneteenth may make some feel uncomfortable, “this is something we need to learn about and we need to teach our kids."

Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of more than 250,000 enslaved black people in Texas after federal troops in Galveston Bay, Texas, announced on June 19, 1865, that those enslaved were free by executive decree. Even though the Civil War was over, Texas was the most remote region of the Confederacy, home to 250,000 slaves.

The day came to be known as "Juneteenth" by the newly freed in Texas, which in 1980 became the first state to recognize Juneteenth as a state holiday.