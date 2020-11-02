Hammond's license plate technology nabs suspect, Purdue Northwest police chief says

HAMMOND — The city's Blue Net camera system has proven its value once again with the capture of a suspect accused of stealing a Purdue University Northwest student's credit card.
Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said he was thrilled to receive a letter from PNW Police Chief Brian Miller recently thanking the Hammond Police Department, Detective Sgt. Christopher Gootee and the license plate reading traffic camera system for following a suspect after a crime.
Miller said a nursing student reported Oct. 19 that someone stole her credit card between 9 and 10 a.m. from her vehicle, according to the letter.
A Purdue Northwest detective confirmed through university camera footage that a gray Dodge van was parked near the victim's vehicle.
"The driver of the van was seen walking past several cars, apparently scanning the cars for potential looting. While his face was not entirely clear, the suspect had a very distinctive sweatshirt with embroidered lettering, which allowed us to identify him as he moved through the parking lot," Miller wrote to the city.
Using the suspect's arrival time as a clue, the detective then used 173rd entrance camera recordings to locate his van and obtain his license plate number, Miller wrote.
The detective then reached out to Gootee and asked him to put the plate number into the Blue Net citywide camera system — that can recognize and flag plates as they drive through intersections in real time.
"All throughout the investigation, the detectives kept getting hits. The car was seen, it was seen there and we noticed it was driving often on Cline Avenue near the bank of hotels in Hammond, and our officers surmised maybe they were staying at one of the hotels?" Miller told The Times.
The car was spotted in 30 minutes, Miller said.
McDermott said the letter is proof the camera system is invaluable to Northwest Indiana.
"Gootee, he's on loan from the GRIT task force, and he uses the Blue Net; Sheriff (Oscar) Martinez also uses it. We cast a wider net when they all tap into the database. Now we know Purdue Northwest has used the data as well. Seeing the feds, the county and local police using it is great."
University police then got in touch with a cleaning company in Alabama that had rented the suspect vehicle, and learned it was working a large industrial job for NIPSCO.
Several vehicles had been rented, along with 16 hotel rooms at Best Western, where the suspect's vehicle was located, Miller said.
Miller said the company was very cooperative and it gave information on the employee.
A computer check of the suspect's name discovered he had an outstanding warrant for a fraud case involving a stolen credit card.
Because of Hammond's Blue Net system, university police were able to locate the suspect vehicle and suspect. They will refer the case to the Lake County prosecutor's office for a review and possible charges, Miller said.
Miller, a former Hammond police chief from 2004 to 2014, said the BlueNet was implemented the year after he left.
"It has been huge for local law enforcement," he said.
Vehicles entering the city have license plates read and transmitted to a patrol car. The system is designed to assist the police in detecting people wanted for a crime already committed, or stop them on the way to their next one.
McDermott said the Blue Net system has cameras located at every major entry and exit point in Hammond. Ideally, he'd like to set them up on Interstate 80/94 near the state line to alert police of suspect vehicles in major crimes.
Miller said while a stolen credit card may seem minor to some, the widespread use of the BlueNet camera system can serve as a deterrent. It also helps him protect students on campus, he said.
