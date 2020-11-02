Hammond's license plate technology nabs suspect, Purdue Northwest police chief says

"All throughout the investigation, the detectives kept getting hits. The car was seen, it was seen there and we noticed it was driving often on Cline Avenue near the bank of hotels in Hammond, and our officers surmised maybe they were staying at one of the hotels?" Miller told The Times.

The car was spotted in 30 minutes, Miller said.

McDermott said the letter is proof the camera system is invaluable to Northwest Indiana.

"Gootee, he's on loan from the GRIT task force, and he uses the Blue Net; Sheriff (Oscar) Martinez also uses it. We cast a wider net when they all tap into the database. Now we know Purdue Northwest has used the data as well. Seeing the feds, the county and local police using it is great."

University police then got in touch with a cleaning company in Alabama that had rented the suspect vehicle, and learned it was working a large industrial job for NIPSCO.

Several vehicles had been rented, along with 16 hotel rooms at Best Western, where the suspect's vehicle was located, Miller said.

Miller said the company was very cooperative and it gave information on the employee.