Hampton breaks ground on $12 million hotel

CROWN POINT — Timing for the start of the construction of the new Hampton Inn hotel couldn't be better, Jeffrey J. Good said.
Good, who serves as president of Good Hospitality Services based in Valparaiso, spoke Wednesday at a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of where the new $12 million hotel will be built.
The project is being developed by Beacon Hill Development and Good Hospitality Services.
Good said the project, with Holladay Construction of Portage at the construction helm, translates to 60,000 man hours and dollars five times spent out into the community after the negative economic impact of COVID-19.
"Timing is everything. Timing for the project couldn't be better. We're proud to be part of the community. It will be a beautiful project," Good said.
The new four-story, 58,000-square-feet Hampton Inn Crown Point will have 95 rooms, free Wi-Fi, complementary breakfast, a fitness center and an oversized pool and oversized patio, Good said.
Plans are to have the new hotel, 10850 Delaware Parkway (the corner of I-65 and 109th Avenue), opened for business by August 2021.
"We're really excited to get this started," Good said.
Crown Point Mayor David Uran said Hampton Inn will be a great addition to the city.
Uran thanked Good for building the hotel in Crown Point.
"I want to change the name of Jeff Good to Jeff Great," Uran said.
Uran said Crown Point has offered a lot of amenities for those traveling to the city, whether it be for those going to the Sportsplex or those families wanting a place to stay while their loved ones are in nearby medical facilities.
In past years, Uran has had to send visitors and travelers to hotels in other communities and now won't have to see "taillights leaving the city."
"This hotel has a stake in everyone's life in a positive way," Uran said.
Chareice White, the mayor's representative to the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority and a Crown Point resident, said she was pleased to see the project go forward.
"We're very excited to see the first hotel being built in Crown Point making Crown Point one of the crown places to stay," White said.
Good, who started Good Hospitality Services in 1995, serves the hospitality industry by providing hotel development and construction, as well as management services in five states including Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Iowa and Florida.
His company this past year opened hotels in Naples and Fort Myers in Florida.
"I can now say I opened a hotel during COVID-19," Good said.
2020 The Times Best of the Region
Welcome to The Times Media Company’s Best of the Region for 2020.
When voting began in early March, we couldn't have predicted the changes to business as usual that we have experienced.
Still, thanks to the pluck of local entrepreneurs and dedication of our readers, we are presenting our annual look at the best restaurants, services, places to live and more in the Region.
This year we added an ambitious 40 categories for a total of 176, and we are proud to profile these businesses and providers that you chose in the monthlong voting.
This contest is the culmination of another year of interacting with our readers, telling stories about people and places that make a difference in our communities and championing the local businesses that serve as the backbone of the Region. It's also a testament to the resilience of the Region.
This is a process you, our readers, take seriously, casting 320,282 total votes, up 28% from 2019. That includes an 11% increase in write-in votes.
All this from 36,068 registered users, an increase of 84% from 2019. That speaks to more than the fact that we have been spending a lot more time at home. It expresses the understanding that the Region is poised to rebound from the limitations imposed by the coronavirus.
What accounts for the staying power of Best of the Region? Perhaps it's how we recognize the value of hard work and the chance to applaud businesses that respect our time and resources and consistently exceed our expectations. A Best of the Region nod is not only a well-deserved “thank you” to those who truly care for their customers, but it also reinforces those efforts.
These pages contain a number of first-time winners including Anytime Fitness, Jay Marie Salon & Spa and the Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce in addition to stalwarts such as Albert's Diamond Jewelers, Centier Bank and Strack & Van Til that annually dominate their categories. But whether the business is big or small, time-honored or cutting-edge, all have excellence in common.
So on behalf of the Times, I’d like thank the readers who took the time to thoughtfully complete the ballot and offer our congratulations to the winners. Here’s to another year of “the best” in the Region!
Chris White
Publisher
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.