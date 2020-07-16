Hampton breaks ground on $12 million hotel

Uran thanked Good for building the hotel in Crown Point.

"I want to change the name of Jeff Good to Jeff Great," Uran said.

Uran said Crown Point has offered a lot of amenities for those traveling to the city, whether it be for those going to the Sportsplex or those families wanting a place to stay while their loved ones are in nearby medical facilities.

In past years, Uran has had to send visitors and travelers to hotels in other communities and now won't have to see "taillights leaving the city."

"This hotel has a stake in everyone's life in a positive way," Uran said.

Chareice White, the mayor's representative to the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority and a Crown Point resident, said she was pleased to see the project go forward.

"We're very excited to see the first hotel being built in Crown Point making Crown Point one of the crown places to stay," White said.

Good, who started Good Hospitality Services in 1995, serves the hospitality industry by providing hotel development and construction, as well as management services in five states including Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Iowa and Florida.